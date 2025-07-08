Tallison Teixeira Becomes Brazil’s Last Hope to Break UFC Curse Against Derrick Lewis

It’s been a rough stretch for Brazilian fighters who will headline UFC events in 2025. From Charles Oliveira to Diego Lopes, each man has fallen short. Even former champions have been unable to stop the decline. Out of ten recent main events, Brazil has just one win, and that came from Mackenzie Dern, who splits her roots between the U.S. and Brazil. The curse is real so far, and only Tallison Teixeira can stop the bleeding.

Teixeira has the kind of start that turns heads fast. At 8-0, the 25-year-old has never seen the second round. Every fight has ended violently, with seven knockouts and one submission in five minutes. After defeating Justin Tafa in his UFC debut, ‘Xicão’ was quickly promoted to the main event against one of the most dangerous men in heavyweight history. No slow rise. Straight-up chaos from the start.

Standing across from him will be Derrick Lewis, a walking KO highlight reel with a UFC record 15 knockouts. The 40-year-old hasn’t fought in more than a year, but he looked well in his last fight against Rodrigo Nascimento. “It’s crazy that nobody’s fighting right now,” Lewis said.

“I damn near had to beg to get this fight. Hopefully we can stay active after this.” He’s not looking for titles anymore, just fresh meat. And in Teixeira, he sees a newcomer to be met with violence. Lewis isn’t even hiding it. “I want to just continue fighting taxi cab drivers right now,” he said.

“These newcomers coming in who want to get their name; I like fighting guys like that.” In other words, he views Teixeira as a stepping stone. However, making that assumption may have consequences. Teixeira isn’t here to be the gatekeeper. He’s here to establish a reputation for himself, and defeating a UFC icon will help him do just that.

The real concern is how he can handle a veteran like Lewis, who can end the night with a single punch. As for Brazil, it’s not just about rankings or records. It is about pride. Teixeira may not carry the weight of Silva, Aldo, or Glover, but he has a chance to end the worst main event streak in recent memory.

If he defeats Lewis, he doesn’t just remain undefeated. He breaks the curse and becomes Brazil’s newest force in the UFC. And maybe, just maybe, the duo may also help the UFC, as the promotion has hit a worrying low in terms of finishes.

Tallison Teixeira vs. Derrick Lewis may save the UFC

If Tallison Teixeira is carrying Brazil’s dreams, he might also provide the spark the UFC heavyweight division requires. Despite its reputation for knockouts, the division hasn’t had a single finish in over 100 days. That streak has become a source of silent frustration among fans, and Teixeira vs. Derrick Lewis could be the best chance to end it.

Both men come with serious power. Lewis has the most knockouts in UFC history, while Teixeira has won all eight of his professional bouts in the first round. These aren’t fighters who glide through decisions. If they fight as they typically do, the finish drought will likely end in the main event.

The undercard has plenty of firepower as well. Kennedy Nzechukwu had two consecutive knockouts, and Valter Walker, Johnny Walker‘s brother, has two heel hook victories, a remarkable achievement at heavyweight. With Vitor Petrino now in the mix, UFC Nashville may finally offer the brutality fans have been hoping for.