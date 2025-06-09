Tatiana Suarez Sends Strong Message for Heartbroken Fiancé Patchy Mix as One Promise Made After UFC 316

Former Bellator and PFL star Patchy Mix had a similar hype to that of Michael ‘Venom’ Page when he signed with the UFC. While ‘MVP’ debuted in the UFC last year and impressed, ‘No Love’ faced a tough spot in Newark, making his UFC debut on short notice against No. 10–ranked Mario Bautista at UFC 316. Mix took a hit in his debut, with some speculating that he might have been feeling the pressure of stepping into the Octagon under the bright lights of the Las Vegas promotion.

Fans were eager to see Patchy Mix step into the octagon and deliver a knockout performance in his UFC debut, especially since he had already clinched a championship belt in Bellator, setting him apart from Michael Page. However, it looks like ‘No Love’ stepped into the octagon on rather short notice. His fiancée and UFC powerhouse Tatiana Suarez gave a shoutout to Mix on Instagram, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes action. Meanwhile, Dana White and his team were in the corner strategizing his debut fight before throwing him into the octagon with Mario Bautista.

“Win, lose or draw I’m so damn proud of you. 3 weeks notice and you put it all on the line. They called and you accepted without hesitation. I know the sacrifice, dedication and hard work that you put into this sport,” Tatiana Suarez wrote. As she expressed her love and respect for Patchy Mix, the strawweight star also promised the fans that her fiancé would be back stronger and would wipe out that loss to Mario Bautista in the future when they cross paths again.

“I admire and respect you because you put yourself out there time and time again. I love you so much, and you will always be my favorite fighter of all time,” Tatiana Suarez further stated. As a response to a fan, Patchy Mix’s partner added, “Absolutely [Mix wants revenge], I know he wants to get that one back, and I know he will. Appreciate you.”

Meanwhile, there were a lot of fans upset with Patchy Mix after his loss, as they called him out and shared very distasteful words for the former Bellator champion. But the 31-year-old wasn’t going to take those verbal jibes after a disappointing debut and issued a response after the fight.

Patchy Mix fires back at criticism after his loss

As we’ve mentioned already, the fans were on Patchy Mix’s case, ridiculing him for his loss. Well, Patchy Mix isn’t the first fighter to choke on his debut as flyweight star Kai Asakura, and former Bellator legend Patricio Pitbull also suffered the same fate on their first UFC fight. As ‘No Love’ reiterated the same statement that his fiancée made about taking a tough fight on short notice, he unloaded on his critics with a stern statement.

“Took the fight on 3 weeks notice against a guy who’s on an 8 fight win streak in the UFC. I don’t hang my head. I’m proud to represent where I am from Angola/Buffalo,” Patchy Mix wrote on social media. “Most of you men that think you could give an honest assessment could never relate…especially these wrestlers.” Well, do you think his response was justified?

Well, it is harsh to judge Patchy Mix by just one fight, since anything can happen in an MMA fight. He’s still a highly touted bantamweight fighter, and maybe next time he would like to take on someone down the ladder and increase the level of competition after every fight. Meanwhile, let us know what you think about Mix’s future in the UFC. Will he ever get to the title scene? Drop your comments below.