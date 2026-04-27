Team Khabib Brands Correspondents’ Dinner Gunman an ‘American Traitor’ Over Trump ‘Assassination’ Attempt

The chaos outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner quickly turned what was supposed to be a special evening full of speeches and political networking into something far more sinister. Gunfire near the site prompted security to act, sent people scrambling, and reminded everyone of how vulnerable high-profile public events can be in an instant.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

And one voice from the MMA world responded sharply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ali Abdelaziz, Team Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s longstanding manager, left no room for interpretation while addressing the attempted attack on Donald Trump. Instead of framing it as politics, outrage, or rhetoric, he called it what he saw it as: betrayal.

“Anyone who tries to assassinate the President of the United States is betraying their own country,” he wrote on X. “This kind of violence is unacceptable and has to stop.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s what made his statement stand out. In a sport built on conflict and chaos, Ali Abdelaziz differentiated between violence during competition and violence intended to destabilize a nation. There was no ambiguity, nuance, or attempt to soften the message. This, he believed, was simply an act against America.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing made it even heavier. Just hours before the shooting, Dana White and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum had confirmed that the UFC’s June 14 White House card was officially moving forward after permit concerns were resolved.

The event is already planned to bring the president, federal agencies, and tens of thousands of fans together in unprecedented security. It has reportedly received a Level 1 Special Event Assessment Rating, or SEAR 1—the highest level of federal event protection, generally reserved for events such as the Super Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

After what happened in Washington, Ali Abdelaziz’s words suddenly feel like a warning and a reality check—because when politics, spectacle, and national attention mix, the stakes become far bigger than sport. And while he and many others were full of concern after the situation unfolded at DC, Dana White, on the other hand, made a statement that surely was tone-deaf to say the least.

Dana White claims the Correspondents’ Dinner shooting was an “awesome” experience

That contrast is what made Dana White‘s reply stand out so much. While many were focused on the danger, the UFC CEO seemed captivated by the chaos itself. Describing the moment armed officers rushed in, tables flipped, and panic spread through the room, White’s takeaway was startlingly simple—he thought it was “f—— awesome.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Inside, they started up,” he said. “All of a sudden it just started getting noisy, tables getting flipped over, guys running in with guns, and they were screaming, ‘Get down.’ I didn’t get down.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was f—— awesome. I literally took every minute of it in, and it was a pretty crazy unique experience.”

That was the line that changed everything. Few people would have noticed if Dana White had just talked about the surreal nature of the situation or praised the speed of security forces. Instead, his remarks sounded as if he saw a terrifying real-world security scare through the same prism he uses to market a fight: spectacle, adrenaline, and excitement.

That’s why the backlash was so quick. With the UFC set to host its historic White House show under unprecedented federal protection, White’s words seemed out of place and tone-deaf. Because when the man marketing the most heavily guarded event in company history calls a shooting scare “awesome,” it stops sounding like swagger and instead sounds like a troubling lack of perspective.