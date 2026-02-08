Team Khabib Disputes Jon Jones’ GOAT Status Amid PED Troubles in Own Camp

Across a decade-long career with 12 successful title defenses, Jon Jones finds a place on most of the MMA personalities’ GOAT list. He has firmly secured his place in Dana White’s Mount Rushmore alongside Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, and Georges St-Pierre. Still, his GOAT status has often been challenged due to a turbulent past, and recently, a member of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team questioned Jones’ legacy.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

From multiple stripped titles to hit-and-run incidents and public altercations, Jon Jones’ behavior outside the cage has often fueled debate and controversy. Despite the ups and downs, ‘Bones’ has remained a favorite of the promotion. However, social media and critics frequently revisit his past issues; nevertheless, the promotion does not seem to care. Now, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s longtime coach has stepped forward to challenge Jon Jones’ place among the GOAT.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach rules out Jon Jones as GOAT

“The number one for me at the moment is Islam Makhachev, and, uh, I think the GOAT for me is Khabib, and I would put Jon Jones in that category, but I can’t because, you know, you paid the price. You lost your prize, you know, like any sport, right? If you’re caught doing something you shouldn’t have been doing, how can you be considered at the top of the league?” Khabib Nurmagomedov’s coach, Javier Mendez, said via the Ahmad Mahmood Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Jones, at just 23, became the youngest champion in UFC history, a milestone no one had ever reached. However, that was only the start. As the American star rose to success, controversies followed. In his evaluation, Javier Mendez mostly overlooks Jones’ legal issues while he focuses on PEDs and performance-enhancing drugs, which he considers outright cheating.

“You know, how many people have won Olympic gold medals and then they find out that they cheated one way or another, and they got the Olympic gold medals taken away from them? Well, if it’s true for any other sport, it should be true for MMA too. So that’s the only reason why I don’t consider him the greatest,” Nurmagomedov’s coach added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jones’ run-ins with anti-doping agencies began in 2016, ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with Daniel Cormier at UFC 200. He pulled out of the fight after testing positive for clomiphene and letrozole, banned under USADA, which led to a one-year suspension and the loss of his interim LHW title.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2017, Jon Jones tested positive for Turinabol following UFC 214. His win was overturned to a no-contest, and he was stripped of his title, leaving a lasting mark on his legacy. However, despite calling out others, Team Khabib’s own reputation has taken hits from PED controversies. Just back in December, Team Khabib’s featherweight fighter, Movlid Kayabulaev, tested positive for recombinant erythropoietin.

A few years earlier, Khabib’s younger cousin and former lightweight champion, Usman Nurmagomedov, also tested positive for PEDs. At the time, even Conor McGregor openly called out Khabib’s camp over the hypocritical situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even with these explanations, the controversy has lingered. Javier Mendez is not the only critic, as several other MMA legends have also left Jon Jones off their “greatest of all time” lists.

Demetrious Johnson weighs in on Jones’ place among the greats

ADVERTISEMENT

PED usage in sports has long been a persistent issue, especially in combat sports. Some fighters’ careers end after involvement, while others, like Jon Jones, manage to continue their success. Among them, the former heavyweight champ’s name is the most notorious. However, inside the cage, his actions have also impacted his legacy. Jones kept coming back each time, as if it were no problem, but fellow GOAT-level fighters could not accept it.

For example, Demetrious Johnson, who has dedicated his life to the sport and defended his legendary titles without ever failing a drug test, never faced the scrutiny that Jon Jones did. That’s why, when it comes to Demetrious Johnson’s approval of Jones’ GOAT status, Johnson shut it down.

“When you start talking about the greatest of all time, you look at Muhammad Ali. I don’t think he’s ever failed a drug test. You look at Floyd Mayweather, he’s never failed a drug test. You look at [Oleksandr] Usyk, He’s never failed a drug test. When you start looking at the greatest athlete, Usain Bolt, he’s never failed a drug test… Name one athlete that’s considered the greatest of all time in a sport that’s failed a drug test,” said Demetrious Johnson via Athlon Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking Demetrious Johnson’s view on Jon Jones into consideration, do you think Jones’ fans still consider him the MMA GOAT? Or has he sabotaged his own legacy? Drop your comments below.