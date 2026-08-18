Team Khabib Dragged in as PFL-MVP Star Calls on Jake Paul to Address Promotion’s EPO Problem

The PFL-MVP merger has created plenty of excitement around the future of MMA, but Paul Hughes believes the new promotion has an important issue to address before moving forward.

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After Alexandr Shabliy and Movlid Khaybulaev were suspended for positive EPO tests, the former PFL lightweight title challenger has urged Jake Paul and MVP leadership to take a closer look at the promotion’s drug-testing policy.

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“I spoke recently about some of the athletes in the PFL that have been caught cheating using performance-enhancing drugs, EPO, such as Alexandr Shabliy, Movlid Khaybulaev,” the Irishman said in a video posted to Instagram. “Another cheater right here is Movlid Khaybulaev. Also tested positive for EPO, won the featherweight tournament last year, probably due to compete very soon again because of this very short suspension.”

Alexandr Shabliy recently received a six-month suspension after testing positive for recombinant erythropoietin in an out-of-competition sample. ‘Big News’ also pointed towards Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s longtime teammate and friend Movlid Khaybulaev, who was suspended for a year after testing positive for EPO.

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For the unaware, EPO, or recombinant erythropoietin, boosts red blood cell formation and improves an athlete’s ability to transport oxygen. Paul Hughes pointed to how historically this very banned substance has caused major scandals in endurance sports.

“It’s, like, commonly known and associated with cyclists,” he continued. “Lance Armstrong very famously popped for it. TJ Dillashaw popped for it a number of years ago in the UFC, and it was a huge scandal at the time. These guys are getting popped, and there’s no discourse at all.”

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In fact, the Irishman also had an issue with the bans being only 6-12 months long.

“I truly believe that if this current system continues, and athletes such as the ones I’ve mentioned are able to cheat at the highest level and receive very short bans, I mean, six months is basically what fighters take in between most fight camps,” he added. “If this continues, what incentives are being set there?”

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According to ‘Big News,’ the fact that the positives came from out-of-competition testing raises even more concerns.

“So a very important caveat to all of this,” Hughes continued. “And to be honest, the reason that I am making this video and speaking so passionately about this is because these guys only got popped because of out-of-competition from USADA, which unfortunately is no longer a current in the organization.”

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The PFL currently works with the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation for its drug-testing program. Their partnership with USADA ended in October 2025. With PFL and Most Valuable Promotions now combining their operations under the MVP banner to go one-on-one with Dana White’s UFC, it remains to be seen whether that arrangement with the Mohegan Tribe will continue.

However, Paul Hughes believes that the new structure offers a chance to strengthen fighter safety measures.

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The Irishman made it clear that his criticism should not be considered an attack on either organization. Instead, he sees the merger as an opportunity to improve the system.

“And I truly believe in the good intentions of, like, I mean, PFL have always been incredible to me,” the top-ranked lightweight said. “I’ve never had a bad word to say ever about PFL. They’ve been incredible. MVP with Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, I believe that their intentions are pure. I truly believe that they care about fighters. I really do mean that.

“Their track record is there. I just ask, and I hope that this can be brought to the forefront of this merger and that athletes in the organization can have a level playing field.”

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It is worth noting that this isn’t the first time the Team Khabib member’s suspension has been called out.

Conor McGregor’s sparring partner takes aim at Team Khabib member

Movlid Khaybulaev was suspended from MMA for a year after failing a drug test following his 2025 PFL featherweight championship win. On August 1st last year, the Russian submitted an in-competition sample that tested positive for recombinant erythropoietin, the same day he upset Jesus Pinedo in the fifth round to win the $500,000 tournament.

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The PFL then announced that Khaybulaev had been stripped of his championship and would also have to forfeit his associated bonus awards. However, it seems like the punishment still feels insufficient to satisfy the man the team Khabib member had previously defeated.

Brendan Loughnane faced ‘Killer’ in the 2021 PFL featherweight semifinal, where the Russian won via split decision. And while Loughnane went on to win the $1 million tourney the next year, the setback was a huge part of his career.

After the news broke about Movlid Khaybulaev’s failed test, Conor McGregor’s longtime sparring partner expressed his frustration on social media.

“This fight literally cost me millions of dollars,” Loughnane tweeted on X. “Lost a split decision to a known cheater. Sport is wild.”

And while Khabib Nurmagomedov’s arch-nemesis Conor McGregor didn’t publicly comment on ‘Killer’ failing the drug test or the following suspension, the Irishman took a shot at ‘The Eagle’ by sharing a fan theory claiming that the 29-0 UFC great was aware of his teammate’s potential performance-enhancing drug use.

For now, Movlid Khaybulaev’s suspension remains a controversial subject within the PFL, especially as the promotion embarks on a new chapter alongside Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.