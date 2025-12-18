Team Khabib’s PFL Champ Suspended for Failed Drug Test; Conor McGregor Helps Spreads the Word

Troubles loom for Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate, Movlid Khaybulaev, after he tested positive for a banned substance. On Wednesday, the United States Anti-Doping Agency brought the matter to light and revealed that the two-time PFL featherweight champion had tested positive for recombinant erythropoietin (rEPO) after officials conducted a test following his victory over Jesus Pinedo at PFL World Tournament 8 in August.

“Khaybulaev, 35, tested positive for recombinant erythropoietin (rEPO) as the result of an in-competition sample collected at the PFL World Tournament Finals on August 1, 2025. rEPO is prohibited at all times in the class of peptide hormones, growth factors, related substances, and mimetics under the PFL Anti-Doping Policy (ADP) and PFL Prohibited List,” USADA announced on Wednesday, as per MMA Mania.

For the unversed, rEPO increases red blood cell production in the body and helps oxygen travel faster through the muscles. Because of that, it significantly improves a fighter’s cardio ability and allows them to grind hard inside the cage without getting tired. Moreover, it also aids recovery. So, when fighters use rEPO, they gain unfair advantages, which is why athletic commissions strictly ban it.

Now, since Khaybulaev’s last fight at the PFL tournament was against Jesus Pinedo, where he secured a 5th-round finish, USADA handed him a one-year suspension that started on August 1, 2025, and will last for an entire year.

“Under Section 10.2 of the applicable version of the PFL ADP, the default period of ineligibility for the use of a prohibited substance is six months but can be increased up to a year in certain circumstances. Here, Khaybulaev received the maximum one-year period of ineligibility because of the nature of the substance and the timing of his positive test. Khaybulaev’s one-year period of ineligibility began on August 1, 2025, the date his positive sample was collected,” USADA added in their official statement.

Well, after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s teammate popped for EPO, Conor McGregor’s media outlet, the MacLife, also shared the story on their social media platforms. So, in that sense, ‘The Notorious’ team has responded, but he has yet to react to the Dagestani camp’s member popping for EPO.

This is a developing story…