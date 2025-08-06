Team Khabib Signals Trouble For Dricus Du Plessis As “Good Brother” Joins Khamzat Chimaev For UFC 319

The world of UFC middleweight title fights often pivots on subtle dynamics — training camps, team affiliations, and pre-fight energy. In the lead‑up to UFC 319, the Chicago atmosphere is heating up, but our story begins far from the Octagon. It starts within Team Khabib, where whispers of Dricus Du Plessis being a “quitter” are less rumor and more narrative fuel.

First, a bit of context: DDP — the resilient South African, now on an 11‑fight win streak—has already defended his belt twice, over Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland. Despite some calling him the underdog (he opened at +160 odds versus Chimaev’s −185 favorite lines), according to Forbes, he remains a fighter who has made doubters eat their words time after time.

Yet, head coach Javier Mendez sees a different story playing out. Speaking on The Javier & Mo Show, he raised the ultimate question: “Chimaev seems to fade in the later rounds, right? Well, what if he doesn’t fade? What if he’s strong for all five rounds… then what is DDP going to do?” Mendez didn’t stop there. He doubled down with pointed skepticism: “DDP seems to go, quit a little bit in later rounds. If Shamaya is good, no quit, cardio all the way through… then what’s DDP going to do?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters MMA: UFC 273, Apr 9, 2022 Jacksonville, Florida, USA Khamzat Chimaev blue gloves after a fight against Gilbert Burns red gloves during UFC 273 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports, 09.04.2022 23:56:37, 18059807, NPStrans, VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Gilbert Burns, MMA, TopPic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxYeazellx 18059807

AD

The veteran coach even praised the South African’s toughness before undercutting it, “I like everything about him, but I just think Chimaev is the heir to that throne.” Fueling the fire, Mendez revealed that “good brother of mine, Ilir Latifi” is now part of Khamzat’s camp alongside Arman Tsarukyan, with a cardio specialist shaping the Chechen‑Emirati into what could be a five‑round machine.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Khamzat Chimaev gets a reality check for UFC 319

Before ‘Borz’ headlines UFC 319 in Chicago, one of his closest training partners has sounded the alarm. Lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan told Kamil Gadzhiev that Khamzat Chimaev’s intensity often sabotages him: “Khamzat’s never at 100% on fight night because he constantly overtrains. After sparring, he always goes to work the bag, lift weights, etc,” according to Bloody Elbow.

Tsarukyan stressed the need for discipline over sheer grind: “Khamzat needs a man beside him who controls him 24/7… when you’re overtrained, you can’t work properly in sparring.” His words only add fuel to Dricus Du Plessis’ camp, where coaching partner Mark Hulme has already tipped the South African’s wrestling as the “secret weapon” to finish Borz inside three rounds.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Even pundits are circling the debate. On The Believe You Me Podcast, Paul Felder hailed Sam Calavitta’s balance of endurance and explosiveness, while Michael Bisping cut in with his trademark bluntness: “There ain’t no secret. The secret is hard goddamn work.” But if Tsarukyan’s right, Chimaev’s problem isn’t laziness—it’s burnout.

And history shows the risk is real. The undefeated contender nearly retired after severe COVID‑19 complications in 2021 and more recently withdrew from UFC Saudi Arabia after being “violently ill,” as Dana White told Talk Sport. For Borz, the danger at UFC 319 may not just be Du Plessis — it could be his own refusal to slow down.