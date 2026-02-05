Team Khabib Star Brutally Trolls Paddy Pimblett and Justin Gaethje Over UFC 324 Main Event

Paddy Pimblett has drawn more than enough criticism after his brutal loss to Justin Gaethje. Pimblett remains suspended by the Nevada commission for at least a month, as he suffered several knockdowns and absorbed a lot of damage. Khabib Nurmagomedov was more than impressed with Gaethje’s performance and lauded his former foe, saying: “Absolutely legend, my congratulations. What a fight. And don’t forget Justin is almost 38 years old.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Since retiring, Khabib has taken on a full-time coaching role, guiding fighters across multiple MMA promotions. One of them, his undefeated cousin Usman Nurmagomedov, who is set to defend his PFL lightweight title against Alfie Davis this weekend in Dubai, had a few harsh words of his own regarding the interim title fight at UFC 324.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usman Nurmagomedov disputes Paddy Pimblett’s place in UFC’s LW rankings

“I think it would’ve ended early 100 percent, against either of them,” Usman Nurmagomedov told Ushatayka when asked how he would have fared if he were the one fighting. “The way they fought, I don’t know, it looked like two drunk guys fighting.” Though he commended Justin Gaethje for fighting the way he did at 37, he did not share the outlook for Paddy Pimblett. “I’ve never even considered Pimblett a top-10 UFC fighter,” the 27-year-old Team Khabib fighter stated.

Those were the blunt words of Usman Nurmagomedov, PFL’s undefeated lightweight champion, who made the remarks during the media day ahead of his title defense against the Brit Alfie Davis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Usman draws his confidence from his grappling pedigree, which fuels his belief that Pimblett lacks true top-10 UFC caliber. His assessment reflects the long-standing success Dagestani fighters have had against striker-heavy opponents—though, for now, he has yet to test that claim inside the UFC itself.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Khabib Nurmagomedov backs cousin Usman to compete with UFC’s top lightweights

Khabib Nurmagomedov firmly believes his younger cousin Usman Nurmagomedov is ready to fight top lightweights in the UFC. ‘The Eagle’ has been training Usman closely and has noticed considerable skill and potential in his training, which pushes him to make strong claims about him. Earlier this week, Khabib argued that his cousin, who has remained undefeated throughout his MMA career, possesses the ability to defeat notable fighters like Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan in the UFC.

“In one year, Usman has grown a lot. I’m fighting with him myself, I’m working personally,” Khabib said. “And from the outside, he’s at least on the same level as them [Ilia and Arman].”

Khabib added that his assessment has changed over the past year. “A year ago, I would have said we still have to wait, but now he’s already at that level,” he explained. “Time will show.” Khabib credited his hands-on training sessions for Usman’s rapid development.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement comes as fans and promoters discuss the possibility of Usman moving to the UFC. Khabib’s late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, also believed in Usman’s potential. In an old interview, Abdulmanap identified Usman as someone who would carry the team forward. “I have three talented students, including Usman Nurmagomedov. My other students started with wrestling, but he started with boxing,” Abdulmanap said. “After Khabib, he will continue our team’s success.”

In recent years, Dagestan has gained increasing popularity as an MMA training hotspot, drawing fighters from virtually every corner of the world. The 27-year-old fighter has time on his side to make the move to the UFC and test himself against the best lightweights in the world. Khabib’s assessment indicates that Usman has reached the necessary level to face that particular challenge. Only time will tell if that is truly the case.