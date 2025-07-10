Team Khabib’s Manager Leaks Major Islam Makhachev vs Jack Della Update, Foils Dana White’s Plan

Islam Makhachev vacated the lightweight championship after Dana White announced that Jack Della Maddalena will be defending his title against the Dagestan native next. While we’re yet to get an official announcement for the fight, especially the date, there has been heavy speculation about the venue. Makhachev himself has stated that he wants to fight in the most iconic venues of them all, Madison Square Garden.

“I asked Dana if we have some opportunity to fight in Madison Square Garden. It would be honor for me to fight in the biggest arena for MMA and boxing. Legendary arena,” Islam Makhachev said not too long ago. On the other hand, if we take a look at Makhachev’s track record, he’s been one of the sought-after stars for Dana White and Co. for headlining major international PPVs.

One of those venues is the United Arab Emirates, as Islam Makachev has fought in Abu Dhabi multiple times. However, that’s not going to be the case this time because his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, claims that the Abu Dhabi main event spot is reserved for the light heavyweight title rematch between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev in October. But that’s not the only spoiler.

Well, Dana White may be too happy with his plans getting exposed on a public platform, as Ali went on to claim that Makhachev’s fight against Jack Della Maddalena will take place in the US in a pretty large venue. “This fight is not going to be in Abu Dhabi. Islam Makhachev is not gonna be in Abu Dhabi… I can tell you. It would take place in the US in a big arena, one of the biggest arenas on the planet,” Ali Abdelaziz stated on the Pound 4 Pound podcast.

ISLAM MAKHACHEV 27-1-0 of Makhachkala, Russia defeats RENATO MOICANO 20-6-1 of Brasilia, Federal District, Brazil by submission D'Arce choke at 4:05 of round 1 during UFC 311 at the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California

While Islam Makhachev wants to fight in the most iconic venue located in the United States, his slated opponent has sided with his choice as well. After Jack Della Maddalena’s win over Belal Muhammad, the Australian star also mentioned wanting to headline Madison Square Garden as well. Here’s what he had to say.

Jack Della Maddalena, much like Islam Makhachev, wants Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden is not just an iconic combat sports venue, but is ingrained in every aspect of pop culture, including musical concerts and even WWE events. It’s always a big deal when the venue hosts a show, and just like Islam Makhachev, Jack Della Maddalena also has a wish to fight in New York, who spoke about the combat greats, including Conor McGregor, who fought in that venue. The welterweight champion claims that it would be great to take the former lightweight champion’s pound-for-pound spot by beating him at the Garden.

“Madison Square Garden is a pretty iconic spot, I think that would be pretty cool. I’ve always wanted to fight there, I think it’s a big matchup, I think that would be the spot,” Jack Della Maddalena told ESPN. “All the greats have fought there. Obviously, Conor McGregor captured double gold there. It’s obviously a massive venue in a pretty wild city, so it’s a good one to take that No. 1 [pound-for-pound] spot.”

Well, Ali Abdelaziz wasn’t really stressing the fact that his updates were confirmed facts. We will still have to wait on Dana White’s announcement about what he has planned for the welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev. In the meantime, let us know what you think about this update from the former lightweight champ’s manager? Drop your comments below.