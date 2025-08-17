Team Khamzat Chimaev Bags Huge Win as UFC 319 Fans Celebrate DWCS’ Baisangur Susurkaev’s Comeback Submission

One of the breakout stories from UFC 319 was the arrival of Baisangur Susurkaev. Just days after earning a shocking first-round knockout on Dana White’s Contender Series to secure a UFC deal, the 24-year-old Russian made his promotional debut inside the Octagon. Susurkaev was in the spotlight against Eric Nolan, a formidable opponent on a four-fight winning streak, and the hype around him as Khamzat Chimaev‘s teammate further added to the excitement. So, did he live up to it? Well, he sure did.

The fight itself was a roller coaster. Susurkaev started loose, even lighthearted, but Nolan reminded him of the UFC’s cruel stage by rocking him hard near the end of the first round. The crowd gasped as the emerging star stumbled, but he remained calm during the break and returned sharper.

Susurkaev chopped Nolan down with leg kicks in round two, secured a takedown, and clinched the victory with a rear-naked choke, closing off his UFC debut with a spectacular finish. Fans flooded social media with praise for his courage in the face of adversity. One user said, “After getting wobbled BAD in the first! This guy is a problem; you can tell he loves it in there.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Another said, “Honestly,, I think he’s legit. Gets a finish on short notice,, and he didn’t fold under pressure.” His tenacity amazed many, especially considering he fought just four days earlier. As one fan said, “fights on 4 days while other athletes ask for 5-6 month camps 😂😂😂 Crazy fighter.”

AD

Still, not everyone was convinced. Skeptics brought up potential flaws, with one fan stating, “Great for him, but he’ll definitely get chinned.” Others expected the UFC to gently build him up, stating, “Obviously they’re gonna build him up instead of putting him up against killers.” Despite the setback, Eric Nolan has earned respect. Some fans praised his efforts, stating, “Really wanna see Nolan succeed; he looked pretty good that first round.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney chimed in, tweeting, “What a debut and comeback for Susurkaev, but Nolan is a dog frfr.” With this win, Baisangur Susurkaev proved that he is more than just Khamzat Chimaev’s teammate. His flawless record currently stands at 10-0, with stoppages in nearly all of his fights, and the UFC appears keen to put him in the spotlight. If UFC 319 is any indicator, the 24-year-old possesses the tools and the toughness to become one of the promotion’s next big attractions.

Baisangur Susurkaev creates UFC record

Baisangur Susurkaev made history right away after making an outstanding debut earlier in the week. Just four days after stopping Murtaza Talha with a massive body blow, he entered UFC 319 and delivered this performance. The rapid turnaround not only showed his courage but also landed him in the record books of the biggest MMA promotion in the world.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The achievement drew obvious similarities to Khamzat Chimaev’s legendary win of two fights in ten days in 2020. Susurkaev’s four-day turnaround destroyed the previously unreachable mark. For a 24-year-old making his first steps inside the Octagon, such resilience and composure showed why UFC CEO Dana White was quick to sign him to a multi-fight contract.

Chimaev’s record stood for five years as one of the sport’s unique milestones, with fighters like Loopy Godinez coming close but never surpassing it. Now, his own teammate has gone one better. For Susurkaev, this wasn’t just about making history; it was about establishing that he belongs in the spotlight, and he did it in a way that instantly solidified his status as one of the UFC’s most promising new faces.