Team Merab Admits “Tough Guy” Cory Sandhagen Will Be a Tricky Match-Up

Merab Dvalishvili isn’t just holding the bantamweight title right now; he is earning it every step of the way. UFC 316 served yet another reminder of what occurs when someone combines an iron will, never-ending cardio, and a game plan that never stops moving ahead. And now, since the dust has settled, people are looking forward to his next challenge: Cory Sandhagen. So, will Dvalishvili be able to win against ‘The Sandman’? Well, at least his coach believes he will. However, it may be a bit tricky.

For quite some time, Sandhagen has been the division’s silent storm. No trash talk. No gimmicks. Just precision, patience, and an arsenal full of unexpected strikes. He’s the type of man who figures you out in real-time and exploits any opportunity you offer him. And that is perhaps why Team Dvalishvili may be a little nervous this time around.

They’ve seen it before—and they’re prepared. “It’ll be a fun fight, but… Merab’s going to come out ahead on that one,” said John Wood, Merab Dvalishvili’s coach and the owner of Syndicate MMA. However, he further added on Submission Radio, “I feel like we’ve kind of fought that style before. He is a tough guy. He’s tricky. But like I said, I know Merab, and I know what he can do, and I know what we’re going to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, it does seem like it will be a challenge for ‘The Machine.’ However, the Georgian surely knows how to beat the odds. And that is why his team believes that, despite the tricky matchup, it will be Dvalishvili who comes out on top. After all, they saw their guy outstrike Sean O’Malley 135-34 and lock in a north-south choke after wearing him down for three rounds.

And, while Merab Dvalishvili’s team is quietly confident, ‘The Sandman’ is not backing down either. In fact, he seemed excited. “Merab did an awesome job,” he told ESPN MMA. “He got the finish, and me and Merab have a really good rapport, so I’m happy for him.” That’s the thing about Cory: he means it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Submission Radio (@submissionradio) Expand Post

But since this is fighting,—behind the sportsmanship, there is a goal. “Merab is the best guy in the division… and I want to take that guy out,” he stated. “You’ve got to knock that guy out. That’s it.” Whether it’s Sandhagen next or a rematch with Umar Nurmagomedov, one thing is clear: the Georgian has plenty of options. But who will Dana White consider? Well, we have an answer.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dana White reveals his thoughts on Merab Dvalishvili’s next fight

So, if Cory Sandhagen is the man ‘The Machine’ wants, as he has stated repeatedly, it appears that the UFC brass may share his sentiments. Following a big win, Merab Dvalishvili could have sat back, waited, and considered his options. Instead, he mentioned Sandhagen’s name with true respect and intent.

This did not go unnoticed. When asked about the next step, Dana White did not avoid the topic. Sure, he mentioned the possibility of a rematch with Umar Nurmagomedov—legacy talk, double-dipping on wins, the usual. But that isn’t what happens next. He does believe that fighting Umar Nurmagomedov is interesting, as he said, “The Umar rematch is interesting. It makes your legacy even better when you’ve ran through everybody twice.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

However, “No, I’m just saying,” the head honcho clarified, brushing off the idea that Nurmagomedov is the immediate pick. And this says a lot. Because it seems like Dana White is not opposed to the thought of putting together Dvalishvili vs. Sandhagen next.

It’s clean, fresh, and has that unique combination of stylistic intrigue and mutual respect that doesn’t rely on manufactured beef to sell. But what do you think? Will this be as tricky for Merab Dvalishvili as his team believes? Let us know in the comments.