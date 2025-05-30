Teasing Second Documentary, Dustin Poirier Receives Overwhelming Support From Fans Ahead of UFC 318

As Dustin Poirier prepares for one last dance at UFC 318, the Louisiana native has the fight world holding its breath. UFC 318 will be held in New Orleans, and what better place for Poirier’s final fight than the heart of his home state? He’ll face Max Holloway for the third time, this one for the symbolic BMF title. But before he trades gloves for memories, Poirier dropped a teaser that sent fans into a frenzy.

In a recent post on his Instagram account, ‘The Diamond’ wrote, “Y’all want FightVille 2?”. And that was all it took to ignite the MMA sphere’s excitement. For those who remember, ‘Fightville’ wasn’t just a film. It was a mirror into the raw world behind MMA’s shiny stage lights. Released in 2011, the documentary followed a young Poirier clawing his way out of Lafayette, Louisiana.

If Fightville was the beginning, Fightville 2 could be the bow on top. The original peeled back the layers of a brutal sport. It showed sacrifice and reminded the world that fighters aren’t just warriors, they’re dreamers, too. Dustin Poirier, barely out of his teens in that film, was a different man. Alongside him stood another fighter, Albert Stainback, equal in dream, different in discipline. But where Stainback wavered and stumbled, Poirier pushed through and made the UFC take notice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dustin Poirier (@dustinpoirier) Expand Post

Now, more than a decade later, Fightville might be getting a sequel. And the timing? Impeccable. After all, the UFC 318 fight may be the last time ‘The Diamond’ makes the long walk out to the Octagon. And that’s what makes this moment bittersweet. While Holloway comes up from featherweight, still licking wounds from a loss to Ilia Topuria, Poirier fights to close a story that’s lasted 15 years. So when he hints at Fightville 2, fans don’t just see a film, as we take a look at what the netizens had to say!

Fans demand ‘Fightville 2’ from Dustin Poirier as he prepares to say goodbye to the sport at UFC 318

One fan wrote, “Fightville 2 would feed families.” To the casual observer, it might sound like an exaggeration. But to longtime fans, it’s a nod to Dustin Poirier’s roots. Fightville wasn’t just a documentary, it was a window into the harsh world of small-town MMA, where fighters bled and clawed for a shot at something bigger. In showing how Poirier rose from Lafayette’s gritty gyms to the UFC spotlight, it fed more than just ambition; it inspired. A sequel could light that same fire in a new generation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One user declared, “F— yeah we want Fightville 2.” Sometimes, the rawest reactions say it all. This isn’t just fan hype. It’s genuine anticipation for a story that deserves a final chapter. From the streets of Lafayette to becoming a global superstar, it’s fitting that the final part of Dustin Poirier’s journey should be captured on film. What do you think?

Another pleaded, “Don’t retire! The belt is right there!” Even with his retirement set, fans believe he still has gold in his future. The BMF title might not be undisputed glory, but it’s Poirier’s shot at going out on a win and laying the ghosts of his UFC 302 loss to Islam Makhachev to rest.

One heartfelt message read, “I want another 5-fight contract signed with the UFC and the Diamond. Your last fight means the end of an era that I’m not ready to see go, just yet. F—- man.” It says what many won’t: when Poirier leaves, a piece of MMA history leaves with him. For fans who first met him through Fightville more than a decade ago, the idea of a final chapter is too much to bear.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Finally, one fan said it best as they wrote, “Diamonds dont need gold to shineeeee letsssss goooo legend.” This fan captured what many feel: Poirier doesn’t need to be an undisputed champ to be legendary. He’s earned that status through wars in the Octagon, grit, and humility. With 30 professional victories, which include wins over names like Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, Eddie Alvarez, and Max Holloway, he’s fought killers and remained a class act, balancing violence with vulnerability, just like Fightville once showed.

In conclusion, as UFC 318 inches closer, fans aren’t just bracing for another war; they’re preparing to say goodbye to a fighter who brought soul to the sport. If Fightville showed us the birth of a dream, Fightville 2 could capture its culmination. Win or lose against Holloway, Dustin Poirier’s place in MMA lore is secure. But perhaps what makes his journey unforgettable is that he never stopped being that hungry kid from Lafayette. Do you think we’ll get a sequel to the documentary that put ‘The Diamond’ on the map? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!