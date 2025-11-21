Telegram CEO Accepts Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Invitation to Train in Dagestan Camp

Islam Makhachev‘s dominant run has not only lifted Dagestani MMA but has also revived the presence of Khabib Nurmagomedov around major UFC moments. And since UFC 322, when Makhachev added a second world title to his resume, ‘The Eagle’ has been busier than ever, reconnecting with fighters, public figures, and even some surprise guests from outside the combat sports scene.

One of those connections sparked unexpectedly this week and quickly went viral on social media. It was not another boxer, coach, or famous athlete. It was someone from the tech world, someone who had been quietly getting closer to the Dagestani side over the past year. And now, following a simple online exchange, that relationship may be developing into an actual training visit.

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s invitation to the Telegram CEO gets accepted

The situation began when Khabib Nurmagomedov publicly reached out to Pavel Durov, the $17.1 billion-rich tech mogul. He wrote on X, “Brother @durov, I see you always in the gym; I think it’s time you come and train with the brotherhood.” Well, it seems like the message landed exactly the way ‘The Eagle’ intended: part invitation, half challenge.

Why? Because Pavel Durov didn’t hesitate for a second, and his response was pure Russian confidence: “📍Send location, brother.” It is worth noting that the exchange didn’t come out of nowhere. The Telegram CEO has attended multiple UFC events in the Middle East and even met Nurmagomedov at UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi, where the two talked about much more than sports.

Khabib Nurmagomedov now works closely with the Ice Open Network, which runs on the TON Virtual Machine—the same ecosystem that Durov helped create. Their worlds had already crossed technically and professionally; this was just the moment they crossed physically. And, considering the momentum around Team Khabib, as Islam Makhachev now holds two belts and Umar Nurmagomedov is back in the title race, the timing seems perfect.

‘The Eagle’ has always welcomed visitors to his training circle, including elite fighters and celebrities. Pavel Durov, known for his discipline and near-monastic lifestyle, fits quite well in that setting. If Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk flirted with MMA, the Russian billionaire could actually follow through.

Whether Durov goes through an entire session with the squad, observes camp dynamics, or just visits Dagestan to spend time with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the door is now wide open. But it is worth noting that this may come back to haunt the camp, as Usman Nurmagomedov is all set to go one-on-one against an opponent that Khabib Nurmagomedov was concerned about.

Usman Nurmagomedov may require Khabib Nurmagomedov’s undivided attention

This is where timing becomes crucial for Team Dagestan. A visit from Pavel Durov would be exciting for the camp, but Khabib Nurmagomedov already has a big obligation looming: Usman Nurmagomedov’s next title defense. With the PFL lightweight belt on the line in February, Usman faces a matchup ‘The Eagle’ has openly been wary of, and it may require his undivided attention.

Alfie Davis was not considered a serious threat until he ended Gadzhi Rabadanov‘s 12-fight winning streak, a result the UFC legend strongly disagreed with but which put Davis directly in line for a title opportunity. The PFL has confirmed the fight for February 7 in Dubai, making it their first main event of 2026. And with Usman Nurmagomedov still undefeated, the pressure on this defense is higher than usual.

Which means that, while Durov’s “send location” moment is fun, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s priority remains unchanged. The Dagestani camp will be busy in the coming months, with Islam Makhachev‘s new welterweight title, Umar Nurmagomedov’s return to competition, and Usman Nurmagomedov preparing for a challenger who has already shaken up the team. Durov may receive his training day, but Khabib’s attention will be focused on February 7.