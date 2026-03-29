“Tell Ur Boy to Retire”: Zayn Malik’s Support for Israel Adesanya Has Fans Divided After UFC Seattle Loss

Fight fans were already divided following another difficult night for Israel Adesanya at UFC Seattle. Four losses in a row. A former champion is now getting stopped by a rising contender. It wasn’t just a defeat; it felt like a moment in which people began asking questions they hadn’t asked before.

Then, out of nowhere, a musical mogul stepped in and added fuel to the conversation. Not with analysis or criticism, just pure support.

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“@stylebender you’re still the goat bro!! ❤️” Zayn Malik wrote on X shortly after the defeat.

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The former Zayn Malik simply backed Israel Adesanya when most of the internet was doing the opposite. In fact, many fans weren’t having it. “Tell your boy to retire before it gets worse,” one reply read.

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Another pointed directly at the losing streak. “He’s literally not. He got beat by Joe Pyfer, Sean Strickland, and Nassourdine Imavov. Can’t be called GOAT.” Many more joined in with, “He’s just denting that status. 0-4 in a row is crazy,” and “He’s getting beat every other day.”

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For a lot of people, the numbers mattered more than the legacy, and right now, those numbers don’t look great. But the other side wasn’t quiet either. Some fans prioritized loyalty over statistics.

“He’s still our GOAT,” one wrote, while another said, “Next time he will win, inshallah.” A fan shared, “@stylebender—you the goat!! Please get back in the ring as soon as possible!! For your fans and your legacy!!” For them, Israel Adesanya’s past — the titles, knockouts, and moments — is still more important than what’s happening right now.

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What made it more fascinating was how many people were simply delighted to see Zayn talking about fights again. “ZAYN in his UFC era again,” one fan tweeted. Others claimed they missed his MMA tweets, as they wrote tweets like, “Kinda missed your UFC-related tweets,” and “We love your UFC fan side.”

It almost felt like two conversations were going on at once: one concerning Adesanya’s future after UFC Seattle and one about Zayn casually returning to fight Twitter. And while we aren’t sure about how long the ‘Pillowtalk’ singer stays active on X, we do have an update on Israel Adesanya’s retirement status.

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Israel Adesanya drops massive retirement update after UFC Seattle defeat

Despite all of the commotion—the losses, the criticism, and the “retire” comments—Israel Adesanya didn’t sound like he was considering leaving the fight game after his post-match interview at UFC Seattle.

“You keep going. Again, and again, and again, and again, and again,” Adesanya told Daniel Cormier. “I’m not f—— leaving. You’ll never stop me.

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“I might get beat, but I’ll always remain undefeated.”

It wasn’t a calculated answer. It felt like a reaction — emotional, stubborn, and very much in line with who he has always been. The reality, though, is different now. A fourth straight loss, this time against Joe Pyfer, shifts the conversation, whether he likes it or not.

He may have to rebuild from outside the top contenders, which no one expected a few years ago. But if his words are anything to go by, quitting isn’t even on the table.