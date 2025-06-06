Tensions Soar High Between Conor McGregor’s Team and Merab Dvalishvili’s Camp After Online Call-Out

“And now, years on, the reigning, defending UFC World Champion! Magnificent! Merab is A Star!” — that’s what Conor McGregor tweeted, an old video of Merab Dvalishvili getting choked out by Ricky Simon in 2018. ‘The Notorious’ wasn’t mocking him. Instead, he highlighted Merab’s journey — from that low point to rising as a true champion. It was a moment of respect, even drawing a warm reply from the 135-pound king himself: “Much love Conor.” This wholesome exchange was in April this year. So, what changed since then?

Since the combat sports world can’t survive without a little chaos, it’s now found its way into the dynamic between McGregor and Dvalishvili. But don’t get it twisted — it’s not the two MMA superstars going at each other. Instead, it’s their teammates stirring the pot, throwing a bit of playful heat back and forth.

Merab Dvalishvili’s teammate Aljamain Sterling and Dillon Danis exchange words online

Former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has been by his teammate and close friend Merab Dvalishvili’s side as he gears up for his UFC 316 showdown against Sean O’Malley. While staying at the fighter hotel, the ‘Funk Master’ took to X and casually put out a call for a sparring partner around 150–180 lbs. “Anybody at the fighter hotel want to roll? Preferably around 150-180 lbs,” he wrote.

That post quickly caught the eye of none other than Conor McGregor’s teammate and BJJ coach, Dillon Danis. Never one to back down from a roll, Danis replied with a simple “hmu” — short for “hit me up,” basically saying he’s down. Sterling responded with a “Bet 🤌🏾,” hinting that this unexpected link-up might happen.

Sterling and Danis have never really had any major beef, but there was a moment back in 2023 when things got a little tense. He publicly criticized Danis for constantly pulling out of fights and not competing. The former champ said, “No one’s going to support the monetary value of Dillon Danis until he actually goes out there and competes.” Later, in a YouTube video, ‘Funk Master’ also claimed that Danis sent him a heated personal message in response.

While the former 135-pound champ is busy dealing with online back-and-forths, Merab Dvalishvili has passed his friend in the race for bantamweight greatness. ‘The Machine’ isn’t just aiming to be a champion; he’s chasing legacy. He’s ready to enter the conversation alongside names like Jon Jones and Anderson Silva. So, what’s fueling that rise? Let’s break it down.

Merab ready to join the greatness league of Jon Jones and Anderson Silva

‘The Machine’ has asserted his dominance against every opponent he’s faced so far. Fans can’t help but rally behind him — not just for his relentless, high-paced fighting style, but also for his humble and grounded nature. Winning the bantamweight title was already a massive milestone, but now Merab is on the verge of adding another chapter to his legacy if he walks out of UFC 316 still holding that belt.

The Georgian powerhouse is currently riding a 12-fight winning streak, dominating most of the top names at 135 pounds. If he manages to beat Sean O’Malley in their rematch, he’ll tie the legendary 13-fight win streaks of Jon Jones and Anderson Silva. And with just two victories, Merab Dvalishvili would surpass both and etch his name even deeper into UFC history.

Merab at UFC 316 media day, reacted to this feat saying, “Wow, this is big. And this is another motivation for me. This is great, but I’m just gonna focus for my next fight like I was before. Then, God willing, win this fight and yeah, lots of records, lots of new history will be made and this is good. But it means a lot. Just to be mention my name with these guys, I’m grateful.”

That’s exactly the kind of response you’d expect from the bantamweight champ— humble as ever! But with that being said, do you think he’ll actually equal the record by defeating Sean O’Malley at UFC 316… and possibly break it in the near future? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.