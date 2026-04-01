Terrance McKinney Reveals Dana White, UFC’s Big Gesture After Bonus Snub in Seattle

Terrance McKinney keeps doing the one thing the UFC and Dana White usually cannot ignore: finishing fights fast. But shockingly, somehow the bonuses still haven’t followed. At UFC Seattle, he needed just 24 seconds to stop Kyle Nelson in another statement win. Seventeen first-round finishes in 18 career wins. Eight of those are inside the UFC. Add in a seven-second knockout debut, still the fastest in lightweight history, and you’d assume at least one ‘Performance of the Night’ check would be attached to that run. Instead, nothing has materialized so far.

So when McKinney walked away from Seattle without the $100,000 bonus, the conversation picked up again. What more does he actually have to do? Speaking to Ariel Helwani, ‘T-Wrecks’ didn’t sound frustrated. If anything, he leaned the other way when asked about the streak of snubs.

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“I don’t, I don’t really focus on it. I know there was some incredible performances by Grasso and people,” the lightweight star said. “So it just shows like that I’ve been blessed and privileged enough to have been on such awesome cards that like, I guess it just didn’t make sense for me to get it, but I know the time will come and I’ll be excited.”

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And when the follow-up came, whether it bothered him, his answer didn’t change much. He explained that as long as he got the check, he was “happy,” tying it back to providing for his family. But here’s where the story shifts. While the bonus didn’t come, the UFC and Dana White did step in behind the scenes.

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“They upped my contract again. So I already signed a new contract, and then they upped it right after the fight. So I’m feeling truly blessed. So I’m excited to get out there and go get this new money the next fight.” McKinney added.

That’s not public money like a bonus, but it’s definitely long-term value. And in some ways, it says more about how the promotion views him. There’s also the new structure to consider. The UFC introduced finish bonuses in 2026, and McKinney did benefit from that in Seattle, acknowledging that he still walked away with extra money, just not the traditional award.

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So what does it all mean? A contract increase, continued activity, and a style that keeps him relevant every time he fights mean Terrance McKinney is still a name to look out for. And while ‘T-Wrecks’ missed out on the bonuses from UFC Seattle, other performances from the night highlight why he might have been skipped.

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Alexa Grasso and Joe Pyfer overshadowed Terrance McKinney’s UFC Seattle knockout

UFC Seattle wasn’t short on moments. If anything, it was overloaded. And when you line those performances up next to Terrance McKinney’s 24-second finish, you start to see why the decision wasn’t as straightforward as fans think.

Start with Alexa Grasso, who walked away with her first bonus since 2023. A clean 1-2 dropped Maycee Barber, and before the sequence could even settle, she locked in a rear-naked choke. The detail that stuck? The choke wasn’t even necessary.

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Then there’s Joe Pyfer. Different kind of impact. He adjusted mid-fight against Israel Adesanya. Lost the first round, found openings in the second, then finished it on the ground.

And if you’re looking at overall output, the Fight of the Night between Tofiq Musayev and Ignacio Bahamondes adds another layer. Three rounds, heavy damage, momentum swings, and both fighters having moments despite controversy over the referee ignoring fouls during the bout.

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Ultimately, this isn’t really about whether Terrance McKinney deserved a bonus. You can make that case pretty easily. But UFC Seattle showed how context can change everything. Still, the promotion and Dana White didn’t completely ignore him. A contract bump right after the fight is a quieter move, but it carries more weight over time. So yes, the official drought continues. But McKinney’s trajectory doesn’t feel stalled. If anything, it’s moving in a different direction.