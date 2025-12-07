Terrance McKinney Turns to God as He Breaks Silence After Devastating UFC 323 Loss

UFC 323 prelims card left the audience agape with its impressive lineup, bringing together fights that were long overdue. Terrance McKinney stepped into the cage against Chris Duncan to settle a bad blood that never existed, looking for a “boring” decision win. However, his fate flipped in a split second as he took a powerful blow from Duncan.

Right after the heartbreaking early-bout submission loss, Terrance McKinney has taken to his X, and his first words are drawing major attention from the MMA world. Known for wearing his heart on his sleeve, the lightweight standout chose faith over frustration as he addressed fans for the first time since the fight.

Terrance McKinney’s apology to fans after UFC 323 setback

Flaunting a record of 17-7, with 16 of his wins coming in the first round, McKinney is known for blitz KO and submission finishes. However, in Vegas, the tables seem to have turned on him. Despite this heartwrenching shortcoming, McKinney has found peace with God, as he eyes his comeback.

“Sorry guys I’ll do better next time got caught should of calm down a little I’ll play the point next time like a professional we’ll be back #Godswillbedone,” wrote the lightweight on X, a message reflective of the fighting spirit that never died even as Duncan rendered him defenseless inside the Octagon.

The fight started in McKinney’s favor, with a penetrating knee early on in the round, followed by volume striking combos. However, Duncan, who landed fewer but more powerful strikes, wobbled ‘T-Wrecks’ onto the canvas, coupling them with heavy ground-and-pound, which the referee refused to respond to. Ultimately, as McKinney met the canvas once again exposing his neck, Duncan got the head-and-arm anaconda choke at 2:30 into the 1st round.

But even in the face of a setback like this, McKinney remains grounded in something deeper. ‘T-Wrecks’, who stepped into the MMA scene with an open heart and past wounds, often indulges in his faith, which helped him escape a difficult rut in his life. Victim of a life of drug and substance abuse, McKinney almost died in an unfortunate drunken episode.

The road to sobriety was one of the toughest fights McKinney has ever fought. But, ultimately, he knocked out his addiction, thanks to his mother and his faith in God. “God brought peace for me. There were times I was in dark places, and He brought me through it,” he later shared.

Clearly, McKinney’s one harness as he navigates the brutal world of fighting is the sense of purpose God gives him. And he entered Las Vegas with a similar mental groove.

McKinney expresses gratitude to God

Fresh off his 2-fight win streak, Terrance McKinney entered Las Vegas with a clear strategy and real intent, as he eyed his way up the lightweight rankings. But more than that, McKinney was enthused to face off against the opponent he had never gotten to fight since their first bout got cancelled in October 2023.

McKinney shared that he wanted to “put on a show” for his fans, but not in his usual explosive, quick-tempo style. Instead, the lightweight shared his strategy to wrestle Chris Duncan, dragging the fight 15 minutes to a safe decision win. “Terrance Magomedov’s coming out. I’m looking to get a boring decision, wrestle this guy 15 minutes straight,” McKinney expressed.

Beyond the chaos he promised in the cage, McKinney took a moment to acknowledge the role his faith has played in his life. “I want to tear up just to see how far God brought me. Every day I’m truly grateful. Every opportunity. Just being in this room, I feel like I’m getting one step closer to where I want to be,” he said.

With a clear vision of headlining an event someday, McKinney’s climb up the ranks is steep. But ‘T-Wrecks’ has fought tougher battles before with his unwavering faith in God and in himself. Can he make the climb again to the top next year? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.