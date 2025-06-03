Tested 4 Times in 30 Days, Kayla Harrison Ends Julianna Pena’s Rally Against UFC’s Drug Testing

Kayla Harrison has heard it all at this point. But even she states that some of Julianna Peña‘s recent attacks are so outrageous, they’re hard not to laugh at. As the UFC 316 title fight approaches, Harrison is dealing with a flurry of ludicrous claims from the champion in addition to training for her shot at gold. Peña hasn’t held back, calling out Harrison as a weight bully and questioning her transformation. So, Harrison has finally decided to break her silence once and for all.

The fight at UFC 316 is one of the most anticipated women’s fights in recent memory. Harrison, a former PFL champion and judo legend, destroyed Holly Holm in her UFC debut and quickly advanced to title contention. ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ recently reclaimed her titles with a narrow win against Raquel Pennington and appears to be taking the rivalry personally.

Peña stated that Harrison didn’t build his current physique naturally. She even insinuated that ‘Doug’ may have used PEDs in the past and is now “cycling off” before the June 7 fight. Peña even went so far as to say that Harrison used to look feminine during her Olympic days but now appears too “cut” to be natural.

That didn’t surprise Doug. She told MMA Fighting in a recent interview, “She’s always thrown spaghetti at the wall.” Kayla Harrison further debunked the claim of being a weight bully, as she added, “Before I signed with UFC, it was, ‘If she wants to be in a real promotion, she has to make a real weight.’ Then I sign with UFC, cut to 135, and suddenly I’m a weight bully. But that’s the only weight class they have. It’s not like I had a choice.”

As for the PEDs accusations, ‘Doug’ was unfazed by all the buzz. “The steroids thing is just—again, it’s funny to me. I’ve never taken steroids,” she said. Harrison explained. “I got drug tested for the first time when I was in middle school. Because I was in the top five on the national roster for judo.” She even claimed that experts have tested her more than one can imagine. “And I’ve been tested probably more than any athlete in the UFC. One time, I got tested four times in a month.”

As a result, ‘Doug’ believes Peña’s claims lack evidence and rely solely on projections. The noise does not divert her attention away from what is about to happen. If anything, it’s helping her focus. June 7 is more than just proving ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ wrong; it’s about showing her worth at the top and doing it cleanly, one test and win at a time.

In the end, Kayla Harrison demonstrates why she is one of the strongest fighters out there, not just because of her abilities, but also because she understands how to remain calm under pressure. However, that won’t stop Julianna Peña from putting her under the microscope. In fact, she even brought the UFC’s drug testing agency into question.

Julianna Peña brings the UFC into question for failing to expose Kayla Harrison

Julianna Peña’s obsession with exposing Kayla Harrison hasn’t stopped at her opponent. That extends to the very institution overseeing their fight. After throwing everything at “Doug,” the 35-year-old is now targeting the UFC’s drug testing program. For those already suspicious of Harrison, the UFC’s transition from USADA to Drug Free Sport International has only added fuel to the fire.

‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ believes the system isn’t just broken—it enables cover-ups. She doesn’t hold back. Peña compared the UFC’s current testing protocol to a joke, questioning its ability to catch cheaters. “I felt more comfortable actually with these Icarus bottles, peeing into those Icarus bottles than I do now,” she said, clearly suspicious.

Her message is clear: she doesn’t trust the new testing process. Indeed, she doubts it can catch someone like Kayla Harrison if she’s using PEDs. While Peña remains vocal about her skepticism, she knows the fight is happening. Moreover, she isn’t counting on the UFC to intervene.

Still, there’s an underlying fragility. Peña believes a level playing field would give her more confidence heading into the Octagon. Despite her doubts, she is persevering. “The longer this fight goes, the better it is for me,” she promises.

But what do you think? Do you believe Peña’s accusations or Harrison’s defense? Let us know in the comments.