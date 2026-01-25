Texas Hit With Real Estate Crisis Soon After Joe Rogan’s Friends Regretted Following His Lead

Is Joe Rogan the reason for the real estate crisis in Texas? Although not directly, Rogan has been linked to the major crisis happening around Texas. While Rogan is arguably one of the most influential personalities in the United States, that power comes with a great responsibility for society.

Back in 2020, Joe Rogan made a bold move to leave Los Angeles, California, for Austin, Texas. He surely had his reasons for relocating, though. When COVID-19 peaked, the state government of California reportedly levied strict restrictions with high taxes. And Rogan wanted to move away for ‘more freedom’ and saw Texas as the most suitable place. This happened six years ago, but what suddenly brought this move into attention again?

Texas gets hit with a real estate crisis

According to a report by Daily Mail, the realtors in Texas are currently panicking as the market suffers a major difference in demand and supply of properties. “The demand for buyers has cooled down sharply due to the combination of high mortgage rates and the slowdown of tech hiring, but sellers are still listing their properties based on the days’ expectations,” real estate expert Sain Rhodes told the Daily Mail.

During 2020, after Rogan relocated to Austin, Texas, the real estate market boomed in the city. A massive number of buyers came in demanding housing facilities. But, of course, the UFC commentator cannot be the only factor for this change in Austin. Amid that, people continued to move their homes to the “Live Music Capital of the World.”

Although the move significantly boosted their population, it couldn’t retain the people for a long tenure. “Austin is a tricky market – it’s very young and tech. Much of those jobs peaked and people who have moved there are not as enamored with it as the size of the city and jobs available are not as hot as it seemed,” Owner of Echo Fine Properties Jeff Lichtenstein told the Daily Mail.

After Rogan’s move to Austin, Texas, many of his friends also relocated to the city. Now, while the UFC commentator continues to stay in Austin, his companions can’t.

Do Joe Rogan’s friends regret moving to Austin?

Comedian Tim Dillon was among the first people to move to Austin, Texas, after Joe Rogan. But after a short stay of a few months, he could not stay in that city. Dillon was reportedly fumed with the lack of good restaurants and a bad experience in Austin. And that was his reason to leave.

Apart from that, another comedian, Shane Gillis, also made his move to Austin, Texas. But has reportedly complained about the city’s homelessness on many occasions. All these personalities are close friends of Rogan. They also appear in the ‘Comedy Mothership’, which is a stand-up comedy club in Austin, Texas, founded by the UFC commentator.

As of today, even though Rogan’s friends subtly don’t like Austin, they still make appearances in the ‘Comedy Mothership’ shows. But amid that, the real estate crisis in Texas is real. Whether it has anything to do with Rogan is quite subjective. Let us know your thoughts on the matter below!