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“That Baffled Me”: UFC 329 Fighter Responds to Joe Rogan’s Early Stoppage Criticism During Live Broadcast

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Jul 11, 2026 | 11:18 PM EDT

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“That Baffled Me”: UFC 329 Fighter Responds to Joe Rogan’s Early Stoppage Criticism During Live Broadcast

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Jul 11, 2026 | 11:18 PM EDT

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At the UFC 329 prelims, undefeated Luke Riley faced Kai Kamaka III in a highly anticipated featherweight bout. The Englishman was relentless with his striking, as nearly every combination that landed on his opponent drew a reaction. Riding his growing confidence, Riley landed a big right hand that sent Kamaka crashing to the canvas. Yet, the Hawaiian managed to get back to his feet. Riley continued his onslaught, unloading a barrage of strikes on Kamaka until referee Kerry Hatley stepped in to stop the action.

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With the stoppage, Riley improved to an impressive 14-0 record. However, Joe Rogan on the broadcast team wasn’t a fan of the referee’s decision. The UFC color commentator was heard saying, “No… no…” from the booth as Hatley waved off the fight, making his disagreement with the stoppage clear. Following the bout, reporters asked Riley about Rogan’s reaction during the post-fight press conference, and the Englishman admitted he found the UFC commentator’s response baffling.

“Honestly, two more seconds, he would have been face down on the canvas, honestly,” Riley said. “Yeah, that’s, that baffled me a bit that one, but I don’t even know what to say to that. If you think that was sort of an early stoppage, then I feel like you shouldn’t be watching a fight, but it is what it is.”

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Biplob Chakraborty

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Biplob Chakraborty is a passionate UFC and MMA writer at EssentiallySports, where he delivers clear and engaging fight analysis, event previews, and post-fight breakdowns. With over two years of experience writing about mixed martial arts, Biplob combines his love for the sport with his background as a boxing practitioner to bring fans closer to the action inside the cage. His work focuses on not just the storylines but the techniques and moments that truly define each fight. Before joining EssentiallySports, Biplob built a solid foundation in combat sports journalism by running his own MMA news site and contributing to other respected outlets. He’s known for creating audience-friendly content that reaches fight fans worldwide, keeping them up to date on the latest UFC news and trends. Biplob’s passion for MMA grew from watching unforgettable battles like the iconic Robbie Lawler versus Rory MacDonald fight, and that same passion shines through every article he writes.

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