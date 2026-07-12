“That Baffled Me”: UFC 329 Fighter Responds to Joe Rogan’s Early Stoppage Criticism During Live Broadcast

At the UFC 329 prelims, undefeated Luke Riley faced Kai Kamaka III in a highly anticipated featherweight bout. The Englishman was relentless with his striking, as nearly every combination that landed on his opponent drew a reaction. Riding his growing confidence, Riley landed a big right hand that sent Kamaka crashing to the canvas. Yet, the Hawaiian managed to get back to his feet. Riley continued his onslaught, unloading a barrage of strikes on Kamaka until referee Kerry Hatley stepped in to stop the action.

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With the stoppage, Riley improved to an impressive 14-0 record. However, Joe Rogan on the broadcast team wasn’t a fan of the referee’s decision. The UFC color commentator was heard saying, “No… no…” from the booth as Hatley waved off the fight, making his disagreement with the stoppage clear. Following the bout, reporters asked Riley about Rogan’s reaction during the post-fight press conference, and the Englishman admitted he found the UFC commentator’s response baffling.

“Honestly, two more seconds, he would have been face down on the canvas, honestly,” Riley said. “Yeah, that’s, that baffled me a bit that one, but I don’t even know what to say to that. If you think that was sort of an early stoppage, then I feel like you shouldn’t be watching a fight, but it is what it is.”

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