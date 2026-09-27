“That S—t Looks Scary”: UFC Vegas 121 Viewers Watch in Horror as Main Event Fighter Carried Out on Stretcher

Raul Rosas Jr. just picked up the biggest win of his career at UFC Vegas 121, but nobody was really talking about the victory afterward. What started as a wild, back-and-forth scrap with Raoni Barcelos suddenly turned scary in the fifth round.

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The 21-year-old went for a takedown, Barcelos went down, and within seconds, it became clear something was seriously wrong. Referee Herb Dean immediately waved things off, giving Raul Rosas the fifth-round TKO. But there was no real celebration. Not after the Brazilian appeared to be unconscious on the canvas.

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The 39-year-old veteran stayed motionless as the medical team sprinted in to help. Raoni Barcelos was eventually placed on a stretcher and taken backstage, with an ambulance waiting to take him to a hospital.

And just like that, what had been an absolute banger of a fight was completely overshadowed by one terrifying question: Was Raoni Barcelos okay? At the time, there’s no immediate update on his condition.

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And that’s what made the ending even crazier when you look at how this fight had played out.

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Raul Rosas Jr. walked into his first UFC main event at just 21 years old, riding a five-fight win streak and looking like a prospect ready to make another big jump. The youngest fighter ever to earn a UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series at 17, ‘El Niño Problema’ had already racked up six wins in his first seven UFC appearances.

The one blemish on his record came against Christian Rodriguez back in 2023. Since then, Rosas had bounced back and kept stacking wins, taking on more experienced opponents along the way. But standing across from him was a veteran who had been doing this long before Rosas was even old enough to know what MMA was.

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Raoni Barcelos had already been fighting professionally before Rosas turned eight. And he wasn’t exactly slowing down either. The Brazilian entered the main event riding five straight wins, including victories over former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt and rising contender Payton Talbott.

So on paper, this was a classic young gun vs. seasoned veteran matchup.

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And for nearly 25 minutes, that’s exactly what it looked like, until everything suddenly went sideways. For large stretches of the fight, the Brazilian looked like he was making the experience gap count.

Rosas’ boxing was sharp early, but every time the 21-year-old found his rhythm, Barcelos had an answer. The veteran kept dragging him into takedowns, taking his back and piling on the pressure. Even with his left eye swelling badly, the 39-year-old just kept marching forward and making the Mexican work.

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By the fourth round, he was getting dangerously close to ending it. Raoni Barcelos threatened with a choke before switching things up and attacking with a nasty face crank. Then the fifth round started, and suddenly the 21-year-old looked like a different fighter.

He bounced out of his corner with a ton of energy, immediately trying to turn the pace up. Barcelos caught him with a counter right and dumped him back to the mat, but Raul Rosas Jr. wasn’t staying there. He scrambled straight back up.

Then came the crazy sequence. The youngster fired off a jumping knee, followed it with a leaping punch, and drove another knee into Barcelos’ body. The veteran answered with a massive lead elbow before forcing Rosas into the clinch. And then, out of nowhere, Rosas tripped him.

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Raoni Barcelos hit the canvas, but something looked seriously off almost immediately. As the takedown landed, the veteran appeared to lose consciousness. The entire mood inside the arena changed in an instant.

The referee didn’t hesitate to stop the fight immediately, and just like that, what looked like it could’ve been a crazy fifth-round comeback turned into a full-blown medical emergency.

Even Raul Rosas Jr. was visibly shaken once he realized something was seriously wrong. There was no real celebration from the 21-year-old. Instead, during his post-fight interview, he turned to the crowd and asked everyone to pray for Barcelos.

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The Brazilian veteran was eventually carried out on a stretcher, leaving the arena in a completely different mood than it had been moments earlier. And on social media, fans couldn’t help but share their surprise at this shocking twist that we all got to see tonight.

UFC Vegas 121 fans pray for Raoni Barcelos after frightening collapse

The scary ending immediately had fight fans worried, with many pointing out how suddenly Barcelos appeared to lose consciousness. “Prayers man. That s— looks scary out of nowhere,” one fan wrote.

Another admitted they were desperate to understand what had happened: “I’m really curious to understand what happened.”

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One viewer highlighted what they saw moments after the finish: “About 45 seconds after the finish, Barcelos’ legs shot up in the air while he was on the ground and then never moved again.”

Another fan was particularly concerned by how Barcelos looked after the stoppage: “The way he ended up sprawled on the ground, no reaction, and the delay from the medical team in attending to him and the stretcher exit, it’s hard to believe it was just a shoulder injury or whatever. So sad. I hope they disclose his situation soon.”

“I pray that Raoni Barcelos will be okay. That was brutal and once again is a reminder that MMA is no joke,” another viewer wrote.

More chimed in with tweets such as, “I don’t like how that looked at all,” and “Did not look good on the stretcher at all, super scary, hope he’s okay.”

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Another fan focused on the broadcast itself, writing, “The fact that the camera wasn’t on him for so long is important. All the best to Barcelos. He was winning until he wasn’t.”

More joined in with comments like “Prayers up to Barcelos. That’s scary. Just went out laying there,” and “Praying for bro, he fought a crazy fight.”

The scary scene also brought back memories of other moments in combat sports where things went from a fight to a medical emergency in seconds.

One of the most haunting examples came in 2021, when boxer Simiso Buthelezi became visibly disoriented during a bout and began throwing punches at an opponent who wasn’t there. The referee immediately stopped the fight. Buthelezi was later diagnosed with a brain bleed that caused stroke-like symptoms and sadly died from his injuries.

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Then there was another frightening moment in December 2023 involving Bryce Mitchell. After being knocked out by Josh Emmett, Mitchell suffered a severe seizure inside the cage. Cage-side medical personnel rushed in to treat him before he was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

That’s why the scene immediately had fans fearing the worst. Raoni Barcelos appeared to go unconscious without any obvious finishing strike, turning what had been a crazy fight into a genuinely scary moment.

At the same time, several viewers gave Rosas credit for realizing something was wrong and not throwing unnecessary follow-up shots once the referee stepped in.

A fan wrote, “Good on Rosas for recognizing and stopping.” Another added, “Good thing Rosas didn’t go for follow-up shots.”

One more wrote, “Rosas was about to lose a decision on the scorecards; instead, he picks up the biggest win of his career with an insane 5th-round comeback. You just can’t script this stuff. That is the stuff of legends. Wow. AMAZING.”

But with Raoni Barcelos being carried out of the arena on a stretcher, the result was almost an afterthought. Raul Rosas Jr. may have officially walked away with the biggest win of his career, but everyone’s attention was on the 39-year-old veteran and hoping he would be okay.