The Diaz Brothers Trait That Made Merab Dvalishvili Look Even Worse at UFC 323

Is Merab Dvalishvili the next successor to the durable legacy of Nick and Nate Diaz? Fans and analysts have been asking that question ever since his rise. Known as ‘The Machine,’ Dvalishvili uses his relentless cardio and toughness to challenge opponents over a full five rounds. This past weekend at UFC 323, the former 135-pound champ revealed another aspect of his game, reminiscent of the Diaz brothers.

In a five-round rematch against Petr Yan, Yan outclassed him in every area and ultimately captured Dvalishvili’s bantamweight title. Although many initially expected the Georgian to pull off a victory, the fight still left his face badly bruised and cut, turning bloody by the final bell. After the bout, he posted a video from the ambulance, sitting alongside his friend and teammate Aljamain Sterling. More recently, Sterling shared an update on Merab Dvalishvili’s health.

“Everything’s basically cosmetic,” says Aljamain Sterling on Merab Dvalishvili’s health

Despite the gruesome appearance of his facial injuries, Merab Dvalishvili’s teammate and close friend Aljamain Sterling confirmed that they remained mostly superficial. “He has a lot of scar tissue in his face, so I think people were kind of seeing all the blood and counting that a little bit more. It kind of reminds me of the Diaz brothers, right?

“They had a lot of scar tissue, so whenever they get cracked pretty good, it just splits open. I think that’s kind of what he was dealing with in that fight,” Aljamain Sterling told Submission Radio on YouTube.

The legendary Diaz brothers built a reputation for their “granite chin.” Even though they are no longer active in the fight game, their bouts famously showcased their ability to absorb heavy shots, setting them apart from other fighters. Nick and Nate Diaz could withstand enormous punishment without going down. UFC 196, Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor, perfectly illustrates this toughness.

In the same vein, Merab Dvalishvili demonstrated impressive durability. On Saturday, he fell short in his bid for a record fourth title defense this year. The former champion, chasing greatness and looking to extend his win streak to 15 to approach Anderson Silva’s 16-fight record, came up short in front of a packed T-Mobile Arena.

Petr Yan ended Dvalishvili’s streak, avenged his previous loss, and claimed the bantamweight title. Despite sustaining facial injuries, he emerged from his fight unscathed and even showed up at the afterparty following his UFC 323 defeat.

Dvalishvili posts emotional note to mom and supporters after UFC 323 setback

Merab Dvalishvili’s quest for greatness didn’t go as planned. Still, he has the Georgian pride that refuses to let him quit. After his defeat, he reassured his fans that he would come back stronger than before. Determined as ever, the former champion shared a heartfelt video message on social media dedicated to his biggest motivator—his mother.

“I’m ready to die for you. Mom,” Merab Dvalishvili said. “I love you. I feel great and more motivated than ever. I’ve got a few small scratches on my face, but everything is okay.”

Later, in another clip, ‘The Machine’, while en route to the hospital with Aljamain Sterling, video-called his mother from the ambulance. With bruises marking his face, he told her, “The fight continues. I haven’t lost for the first time, and I won’t lose for the last time either. We keep fighting.”

With this vow to return stronger, fans are eagerly anticipating when Georgian star Merab Dvalishvili will step back into the Octagon. Earlier, before UFC 323, he revealed plans to take a vacation in 2026 alongside Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Perhaps a vacation is exactly what he needs after such a packed schedule in 2025.