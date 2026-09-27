“The Guy Saw Death Up Close”: Khalil Rountree Jr’s Staged Altercation Has UFC Fans Fuming

Khalil Rountree Jr. just got shoulder-checked by a prankster who apparently thought picking a fight with a UFC light heavyweight was a good idea. And, well… the 36-year-old didn’t exactly let it slide.

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The UFC star was recently approached by content creator The Greatest Entertainer, a prankster known for walking up to huge bodybuilders and fitness influencers and deliberately shoulder-checking them at conventions. This time, he picked the wrong target.

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Wearing a T-shirt that read, “Don’t let anyone stand in your way,” the prankster walked up behind Khalil Rountree Jr. and gave him a deliberate shoulder bump. As expected, the light-heavyweight immediately grabbed him and sent him to the ground.

And when the prankster got back up, the UFC fighter gave him another shove for good measure. For a second, it looked like the 36-year-old had genuinely had enough. But then fans started looking a little closer.

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Imago October 4, 2024, Salt Lake City, Ut, Salt Lake City, Ut, United States: Khalil Rountree steps on the scale for the ceremonial weigh-ins at the Salt Palace Convention Center for UFC307 – Pereira vs Rountree Jr. on October 4, 2024 in Salt Lake City, UT, United States. /PxImages Salt Lake City, Ut United States – ZUMAp175 20241004_zsa_p175_113 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

The force behind Rountree’s reaction seemed relatively light for someone who can quite literally knock people out for a living, leaving plenty of viewers wondering if they had just watched a real confrontation or an elaborate bit.

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And considering who Rountree Jr. was dealing with, the latter wouldn’t exactly be shocking. The Greatest Entertainer has basically made a whole brand out of annoying people who could fold him in half.

His viral videos usually follow the same formula: show up at fitness expos, find a massive athlete, deliberately shoulder-check them, and wait for the reaction. He’s done it with big names like Sam Sulek and strongman Eddie Hall, with the awkward encounters quickly turning into viral clips.

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And Rountree Jr. is far from the first UFC fighter to get dragged into one of these suspiciously convenient encounters. The UFC light-heavyweight has actually been down this road before.

Streamer N3on once found himself on the receiving end of another bizarre Rountree interaction at the JAXXON gym. N3on walked over to a group of fighters and reached out to shake Rountree’s hand. But with Arman Tsarukyan standing nearby, Rountree Jr. decided to turn the whole thing into a bit.

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“I don’t know you. You’re a streamer, bro?” Rountree said. “I don’t like streamers. Get him out of the gym!”

And then things escalated pretty quickly.

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The 36-year-old grabbed N3on and slammed him onto the mat, leaving the streamer looking genuinely stunned.

“Are you serious?” N3on asked. “Why don’t you like streamers?”

Khalil Rountree Jr. couldn’t keep a straight face for long, though. He soon cracked a smile and started laughing as everyone around him realized the whole thing was just a joke.

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So, yeah, there’s already some history here. And that’s exactly why fans are now looking at the latest Rountree confrontation and wondering whether they just watched another prank play out in real time. Especially since he’s currently without an officially announced next fight.

He was supposed to headline UFC Fight Night 282 against Magomed Ankalaev on July 25, 2026, but an injury forced him out of the matchup. The 36-year-old’s last appearance inside the Octagon came against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 320 in October 2025, where the UFC veteran ended up on the losing side.

So while Khalil Rountree Jr. is still waiting to find out who’s next for him inside the cage, he’s certainly found a way to stay in the spotlight outside of it. This latest viral moment has now left fans debating whether they just witnessed a genuine confrontation or another elaborate bit.

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UFC fans divided over whether the Khalil Rountree prank was real

Some fans appeared to take the confrontation at face value, believing The Greatest Entertainer had made a very questionable decision by choosing an actual professional fighter as his latest target.

One fan summed up the situation bluntly, writing, “The guy saw death up close.” Another argued that the content creator should have known better than to pick someone who makes a living fighting.

“Pick a fight with someone that fights for a living, find out, shocked Pikachu face,” the fan wrote.

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Others were similarly divided over whether the stunt was brave or simply reckless. “That’s a brave man… or stupid,” one person wrote.

Another fan couldn’t understand the decision-making behind targeting Rountree specifically, writing, “Picking Khalil of all people to prank is insane decision-making.”

Someone else suggested the prank could have gone much worse, writing, “That prank almost got him jumped.”

And another viewer offered a simple warning: “Don’t start on people they might know how to fight.”

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However, plenty of viewers weren’t buying the confrontation at all.

Several fans immediately pointed toward Rountree’s previous prank with N3on and the content creator’s history of similar encounters with fighters and bodybuilders.

“It’s staged asf. You can tell when he puts him down slowly,” one fan wrote. Another pointed out that The Greatest Entertainer is already known for doing similar stunts and writing, “It’s staged, guys. This guy is known to do these things with fighters and bodybuilders.”

Others were even more dismissive of the entire scene.

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“This s— is so fake,” one viewer wrote, while another added, “I’m pretty sure these are all staged.”

One fan was completely convinced, writing, “100% staged, dude has been doing this ‘prank’ to fighters for years.” And another simply concluded, “The whole thing is fake lol.”

For now, Rountree doesn’t have a next fight officially lined up.

He was previously booked to headline UFC Fight Night 282 against Magomed Ankalaev on July 25, 2026, but an injury forced him to pull out. Before that, he shared the Octagon with Jiří Procházka at UFC 320 in October 2025.

So whether Rountree genuinely lost his patience or simply played along for the cameras, he’s now the latest UFC fighter to get caught up in The Greatest Entertainer’s increasingly wild prank spree.