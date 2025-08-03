‘The Rock’ Helps Mark Coleman Fulfill Dream as ‘Smashing Machine’ Vows to Change 28.9M Americans’ Lives

Long before the UFC evolved into a billion-dollar global brand, it began as a wild, rule-free spectacle known today as The Early No-Holds-Barred Era. This chaotic stretch, which began in 1993, featured minimal regulations, no weight classes, and raw, unfiltered violence. While much of that era has faded into the past, a few names carved out legacies that still echo today. Among the early pioneers of MMA, Mark Coleman emerged as a defining figure during the sport’s raw, unregulated era.

Yet despite his groundbreaking achievements inside the cage, life beyond it proved to be a far more chaotic battle. 'The Hammer,' known for his fiery temperament, fell into the depths of alcoholism. But soon, alongside his longtime friend Mark Kerr, he'll be using his story to inspire millions of Americans fighting similar demons. Mark Kerr was another trailblazer on the early MMA scene. Kerr himself, nicknamed 'The Smashing Machine,' was immortalized in a landmark 2002 HBO documentary chronicling his rise, his friendship and rivalry with Coleman, and his battle with addiction.

Like Mark Coleman, ‘The Smashing Machine’ fell victim to addiction and substance abuse, with depression playing a significant role in his decline. Both men, despite their legendary status, became cautionary tales of what fame and fighting can do when personal demons go unchecked. Now, after years in the shadows, their stories are finally being told—thanks to Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Mark Coleman on how ‘The Rock’s movie made his dream come true

The WWE icon turned Hollywood megastar is bringing The Smashing Machine to theaters, a $40 million biopic that chronicles Mark Kerr’s life. Scheduled for release on October 3, 2025, the film also stars Emily Blunt and features scenes highlighting Mark Coleman’s story as well. In a recent appearance on MMA Fighting SBN, Coleman opened up about how he feels knowing a new generation will learn his story.

Host Jose Youngs asked him: “What’s it like to have a new generation of fight fans learn about your life through a Hollywood movie?” Mark Coleman responded: “Hey, man. I always wanted to be famous, not going to lie, but all for the wrong reasons, you know what I mean? But now, I appreciate the fame because it gives me a platform.” And ‘The Hammer,’ is using that platform to make a difference—specifically for those battling the same demons he once faced.

With an estimated 28.9 million Americans (roughly 21.5% of the population) suffering from alcohol use disorder, according to NCDAS data, Mark Coleman hopes the film can be more than just entertainment. “It gives me a platform to help people in getting sober. That’s what I’m here for. You know, God took away my obsession to drink. He guides me now, and I’m here to try to help people get sober. And trust me, it’s the toughest fight of my life,” Coleman said.

In the upcoming biopic, former Bellator champion Ryan Bader will portray Mark Coleman. The movie offers a rare glimpse into the Ohioan’s personal journey beyond the cage. Beyond the film, ‘The Hammer,’ also made headlines last year for his heroic act.

Coleman shares his honest thoughts on Mark Kerr’s biopic The Smashing Machine

Last year, The Rock stunned fans with a jaw-dropping transformation. Dwayne Johnson completely vanished into the role of Mark Kerr, adopting the fighter’s peak-era look so convincingly that many couldn’t even recognize him without his signature tattoos and bald head. The film’s first look, showing Johnson seated in the Octagon, offered a surreal image—an A-list Hollywood star stepping into the life of a once-dominant but often overlooked UFC legend.

‘The Smashing Machine’ trailblazed his way through MMA history, breaking barriers as he moved from the UFC to Vale Tudo and then dominated PRIDE FC, where he nearly won every tournament he entered. Years ago, filmmakers released a documentary on his life, but it never captured the attention it deserved. Now, with a major motion picture in production, fans eagerly anticipate seeing his story come to life on the big screen.

And no one is more thrilled than his longtime friend and training partner, Mark Coleman. The fellow Ohio native opened up during a conversation with MMA Fighting’s SBN.

When host Jose Youngs asked him how it felt to see his close friend finally getting such a “massive honor,” Coleman shared: “Mark Kerr in all fame. I love it. I love this guy. I’m so happy for the way things are coming together for him because we’re sober brothers and he’s got like eight years almost and he inspired me to get sober as well. We fed off each other a little bit and he deserves it and I couldn’t be more happy for this guy. Good friend of mine.”

What many fans might not realize is how the personal struggles of Kerr and Coleman indirectly accelerated the sport’s reform. Their battles with addiction, overtraining, and a lack of support systems became cautionary tales that helped spark change inside MMA organizations. As promotions like the UFC shifted away from their “anything goes” origins, the industry began introducing mandatory medical screenings, weight class regulation, and fighter wellness programs. Today’s fighters benefit from structured camps and post-fight care that simply didn’t exist during Kerr and Coleman’s heyday. In a strange way, their pain helped lay the groundwork for a safer, more sustainable future in combat sports.

Now, with The Smashing Machine set to hit theaters this October, what are your thoughts on the legacy of Mark Coleman and Mark Kerr? Share them below.