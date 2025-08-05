UFC Hall of Famer Mark Coleman is on a mission to support those fighting against substance abuse. Mark Kerr, a two-time UFC heavyweight tournament champion and longtime friend, has just been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. At 60 years old, he’s celebrating this monumental achievement with immense pride. In a show of solidarity, Coleman highlighted Kerr’s achievement, emphasizing how they have stood by each other in their battle against alcohol addiction. Kerr has been sober for eight years, serving as a powerful inspiration for his own journey to sobriety.

Their bond has taken on renewed significance as their lives move from ring legends to symbols of redemption. Social‑media fans have already begun calling them ‘the Sober Brothers,’ praising how Kerr’s induction has reignited interest in their shared past. On Twitter and Reddit, supporters are linking the upcoming film and reality of their recovery, noting that “this film feels like a major cultural moment beyond MMA.

With just two months until The Smashing Machine hits theaters, Dwayne Johnson’s long-awaited passion project is almost here. The film will explore the turbulent lives of Mark Kerr and Mark Coleman, capturing the highs and lows they faced in and out of the cage. Now fully sober, Coleman believes the nearly $45 billion federal drug control budget in 2024 played a role in helping him get back on track, and he’s ready to share his story and deliver a powerful message. So what did he say?

Yesterday, MMAFightingonSBN shared a YouTube video featuring Mark Coleman alongside MMA Fighting’s José Youngs, where Coleman spoke about his sober life at UFC X. There, he expressed excitement about the fame the upcoming documentary will bring, as it will give him a platform to help others achieve sobriety. Coleman also revealed that he went through rehab to address his addiction, an ordeal he considers more challenging than any obstacle he faced during his career as the former UFC heavyweight champion. “It’s the toughest fight of my life,” he said. And now, he’s here to deliver a heartfelt message to fans.

Mark Coleman stresses the importance of recognizing when you’ve hit “rock bottom” and making the conscious decision to treat that moment as the turning point. As he put it, “Well, I don’t know if they’re afraid, they just ain’t ready and they don’t want to. Your rock bottom could be anywhere, but it can always go a little bit lower, but you got to make where you’re at your rock bottom. You got to admit to yourself you got a problem, you got to ask God to help you take away this obsession to drink, but you can’t do it alone. I had to check into rehab—if I didn’t check into rehab, I’d be drinking.” For Coleman, seeking help was non-negotiable, and he credits rehab as the reason he’s alive and sober today.

He also emphasizes that sobriety is not a one-time fix but a continuous commitment that requires daily effort and healthy coping mechanisms. “So I learned a lot, I listened, I paid attention, I learned… I listen to Christian rock, and whenever I got a problem, I put that music on. I know all the words, and it just brings me right back to peace and happiness.” And his advice is clear, seek help immediately, because “tomorrow might not come.”

He further urges people “to put the bottle down, get up off the couch, get some exercise in,” above all, focus on getting sober, because in his words, “I can do anything if I just stay sober.” And if that wasn’t enough, in the same podcast, Mark Coleman also opened up about his personal journey to sobriety.

Mark Coleman cheats death

In an exclusive interview with MMAFightingonSBN, Mark Coleman spoke candidly about his battle with addiction, his life in recovery, and what it means to see his and Mark Kerr’s stories brought to the big screen. Reflecting on Kerr’s recent induction into the UFC Hall of Fame, reporter José Youngs asked, “What’s it like seeing your friend Mark get this massive honor that a lot of us thought he might not even make it to for a while?” Coleman’s reply was heartfelt: “Oh, Mark Kerr in the Hall of Fame, I love it. I love this guy.”

While he admitted to having mixed feelings about how younger generations may come to know him through the upcoming film, Coleman was open about his complex relationship with fame. “Hey man, I always wanted to be famous, not going to lie, but for all the wrong reasons,” he confessed. “But now I appreciate the fame because it gives me a platform to help people get sober.” For Coleman, recognition now carries a purpose beyond personal gain, it’s a tool to reach and inspire those still struggling.

When asked if other former fighters have reached out to him since his retirement, Mark Coleman confirmed that he’s already made an impact. “A few, yes. I’ve helped a few, and I’ve got a lot of sober brothers out there fighting just like me,” he said. This legacy stands strong, forged through redemption, vulnerability, and an unwavering dedication to empowering others on their journey to recovery. What’s your take on Mark Coleman’s new lifestyle these days?