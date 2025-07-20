Theo Von, Jimmy Crute’s Special Celebration at UFC 318 Makes Fans Believe “Mullet Is Alive and Well”

Finally turning the tide in his career, Jimmy Crute broke free from a frustrating five-fight winless streak at UFC 318 with a dominant first-round finish over Marcin Prachnio. But while the victory was impressive, it was Crute’s wild hairstyle and hilarious mix-up with comedian Theo Von that truly stole the spotlight and had fans buzzing.

‘The Brute’ is back in the win column for the first time since 2020, and he certainly ended his bad luck streak with style. In the very first round, Crute made a statement against Marcin Prachnio, weathering the early storm of unorthodox footwork and angles. Prachnio tried to make sure that he kept his distance and picked shots from the outside, but ‘The Brute’ stayed calm and found his perfect moment.

Witnessing an opening, Crute scored a takedown and landed on top of the Polish fighter. Although Prachnio managed to kick him off and get back up, Crute’s grappling edge quickly resurfaced. A brief back-and-forth later, Crute capitalized on the opening and snatched Prachnio’s arm, locking a slick armbar to secure a submission victory in the very first round, finally breaking his winless streak at UFC 318.

After the victory, Crute walked out of the cage to celebrate his victory with his mullet twin, Theo Von, who was cage side.

Hugging the comedian, both of them shook their heads, proudly showcasing their fresh mullets. The scene was funny, but the celebration was truly unique. The promotion shared the moment on their X handle, and fans couldn’t keep calm as they flooded the comment section with reactions.

Fans react as Jimmy Crute and Theo Von celebrate victory at UFC 318

The resemblance between them was so striking that one social media user mistook them for twins.“I thought they were twins.” Furthermore, one of the fans appreciated Crute’s victory against Marcin Prachnio, “Jimmy crute still kicking about.” It must be noted that it was the 5th UFC victory for ‘The Brute.’

Moreover, another fan believes that the mullet hairstyle might just be ruling the MMA world right now: “The mullet is alive and well these days.”

One fan appreciated Theo Von for being the ultimate UFC fan, noting that he’s one of the rare few who even watches the prelims live: “Theo is a true fan, dude is always at the early prelims.” Another fan proclaimed them as twins,“lol twins.” Last but not least, one of the fans asked, “Where is @Diegolopesmma ?!”

With this victory, Jimmy Crute has certainly made his mark in the UFC. However, whether UFC CEO Dana White will offer him another contract remains uncertain, given his overall record. One thing is clear though — Crute has found his hunger again.