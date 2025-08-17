Theo Von Lifts the Veil on the Real Reason Behind His UFC 319 Absence

“It’s crazy to me that people don’t go early,” Theo Von said on the Bussin’ With The Boys podcast last year while talking about the crowd turnout at UFC 300 prelims. The comedian encouraged fans to arrive a bit ahead of time to catch the prelim fighters strutting their stuff. As UFC 319 came to a close just a few hours back, showcasing a slew of thrilling bouts, it was hard to overlook his absence in the stands.

Theo has become a regular on Dana White’s star-studded guest list whenever there’s a big PPV card in the U.S. He’s frequently shared his enthusiasm for catching all the thrilling action that unfolds inside the cage. That’s why fans were scratching their heads over his absence. It turns out that the well-known American comedian had a lineup of comedy shows scheduled for that very night.

Theo Von missed UFC 319 because of his comedy show

While the UFC was putting on a spectacle inside the United Center in Chicago, where Khamzat Chimaev was crowned the new middleweight champion after beating Dricus du Plessis, and Lerone Murphy, along with Carlos Prates, delivered stunning spinning-elbow finishes. So, Theo definitely missed out on some action. Which turns because he was busy headlining his own show at the Honda Center in Anaheim that same night.

Still, the comedian had a few words for his fans who were at UFC 319. Taking on his Instagram story, Theo wrote, “I got shows in Anaheim tonight, but shout out to my prelim igos.” Theo was poking fun at the meme that’s been circulating of him showing up solo during the prelims—when most of the crowd and celebrities usually skip out. It was a cheeky, funny way to let people know why he wasn’t in the building.

But that does raise the question: did anyone step into his spot? As it turns out, country star Zac Brown carried on the “Theo Von Approach” by showing up early to catch the prelims. And even Joe Rogan gave him a shoutout for it.

Country singer Zac Brown gets a shout-out from Joe Rogan

There is a saying that, when something falls out, a replacement usually finds its way! And that’s exactly what happened at UFC 319. With Theo Von missing the event due to personal commitments, country music star Zac Brown showed up in the crowd for the early prelims. His presence didn’t go unnoticed, as UFC commentator Joe Rogan gave him a shoutout from the booth—while even name-dropping Theo Von in the process.

During the early prelims, play-by-play man Jon Anik spotted Zac Brown and said, “How about Zac Brown in the building for fight one?” Joe Rogan quickly followed up with, “Taking the Theo Von approach.” And honestly, it really was the Theo Von approach, as the country music star looked just as hyped as Theo usually does when those early scraps kick off.

So, it's not too wild to suggest that the UFC may have unearthed a backup if Theo ever has to sit one out.