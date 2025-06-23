Theo Von Receives Unexpected Backing From Nate Diaz’s Teammate as Past Controversy Goes Viral

Theo Von has become one of the well-known figures in the podcasting and comedy scene. He’s often mentioned alongside Joe Rogan, Andrew Schulz, and some of America’s top entertainers today. He’s also one of Dana White’s star-studded guests at UFC events, often spotted in the front row. So, the comedian often stays in the limelight. However, he recently stole the headlines for a very different reason.

On May 2nd, the popular comedian got into an altercation with a man holding balloons at The Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville. According to video footage, Von was seen exchanging words with the man before suddenly grabbing him by the throat. While many details remain unclear, TMZ reported, “The individual in question approached Von and then continued to harass and antagonize him and his guests, crossing the line with suspicious and threatening language and behavior.

The man who was pushed by Theo Von later shared his side of the story on social media. As it turns out, he’s a full-time musician at The Twelve Thirty Club in Nashville, and the incident happened on his birthday. According to the man, he simply wanted to film a video with Von where they would pop a birthday balloon together, but that’s when things started to heat up.

The video was later discovered by Nate Diaz’s teammate and friend, Jake Shields, who expressed skepticism about the whole incident. Responding to the post on X, Shields wrote, “When I came up to Theo and introduced myself, he was extremely polite and respectful, so I’m skeptical of this story.”

There hasn’t been much of an aftermath following the incident. But for the unversed, Theo Von and Nate Diaz have known each other for a while. Both were involved in a movie directed by David Spade, with the former UFC star making a cameo appearance. It’s possible Jake Shields got introduced to Theo on the set of that film.

However, since this is one of the wildest and most unexpected collaborations, the comedian actually has a pretty wild story about Nate Diaz, too. And, unsurprisingly, it involves total chaos. So, let’s take a look at that.

Theo Von Recalls His Wildest Moment With Nate Diaz

Whenever a Diaz brother steps into the spotlight, you can bet it’s going to get wild. They’ve been in nearly as many scraps as real fights, and that’s no tall tale (well, maybe just a smidge). Theo Von once recounted a story from around six months back, reminiscing about a crazy fight night where Nate unexpectedly got booted from the arena.

He revealed in the FullSend podcast, said, “I’m at the fight probably like six months ago. I think he was leaving the fight or something. So I walked up to him, and I don’t really know him that good. He always sounded like the cheesy s–t. We wrote this movie, we thought he’d be great. What I didn’t realize is, he was trying to talk to me, he was getting thrown out of the getting venue right”

And that’s just a quintessential Diaz moment that Theo got to see up close and personal. With one of the most exciting and unpredictable fighters in the sport. Drama is always lurking just around the bend. These two brothers are known for stirring up trouble no matter where they go. The latest installment? The notorious ALF reality show incident in Thailand featuring Jon Jones, which came to a screeching halt after an all-out brawl erupted between the two teams.