Theo Von Rejects Joe Rogan’s Claims About His Mental Health and Netflix Meltdown

Joe Rogan has spent years publicly discussing mental health, addiction, and the darker side of fame with guests on his podcast. However, during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the UFC commentator seemed visibly shaken while describing his longtime friend Theo Von‘s struggles with antidepressants.

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The JRE host stated that Von’s recent behavior after using SSRIs freaks him out, especially because of comments the comic previously made about suicide during a failed Netflix comedy special taping.

“He had a Netflix taping, and it didn’t go well,” Joe Rogan said. “Like, they actually… They shelved it. They never used it. And there was all these stories from people that were there saying he bombed. I think he just had a kind of a breakdown.

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“And when he was talking to the crowd, and there’s a video of it, he said, you know, the people were saying, ‘Hey, we still love you.'” He was like, “Thank you.” Look, I’m just, I’m trying not to take my own life. That’s what I’m trying to do right now.”

The UFC commentator admitted hearing that deeply disturbed him because he has known people who appeared fine publicly before later dying by suicide. Joe Rogan also stated that Von occasionally spirals into intense discussions about current affairs and paranoia, making him feel compelled to help his friend.

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The talk also revived the larger debate over SSRIs and antidepressants. Joe Rogan questioned the long-standing “chemical imbalance” explanation often associated with depression treatment.

“And so I send him things about people getting off of them,” he added. “And apparently there’s some doctors that specialize in getting people off of them. But here’s the thing about that chemical imbalance thing. That’s not real.

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“They used to think that that was what these things do, that they treated a chemical imbalance. But then recently, studies have shown that that is not what they do. They don’t exactly know what they do. And they kind of numb you in some sort of a way that helps some people.”

However, medical experts have repeatedly warned against the public condemnation of psychiatric medication, particularly from influential public figures like Joe Rogan, because antidepressants have successfully helped millions of people manage depression and anxiety. In fact, even Donald Trump is trying to help people get easy access to it.

Theo Von himself has been transparent for years about his mental health struggles and antidepressant use. In fact, after Joe Rogan’s claims, he took to social media to call out his podcaster friend for lying to the public about his life and health situation.

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Theo Von claims Joe Rogan lied about his current state

That is why Theo Von was quick to respond after Joe Rogan publicly highlighted his mental health on The Joe Rogan Experience. While the UFC commentator framed his comments as concern for a close friend, Von clearly believed the talk went too far and painted an inaccurate picture of his current situation.

After a clip from the show went viral online, Von reposted it on X and bluntly pushed back against Joe Rogan’s claims.

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“This is mostly 🧢 (cap),” he wrote on X. “Sad to see this kinda stuff. I’m doing great.

“I’m a human being, which is a rocky ride. But I’m doing fine, thanks.”

The response quickly gained attention because it clearly contradicted Joe Rogan’s portrayal of a friend spiraling mentally while suffering with SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) and suicidal thoughts. The exchange also highlights how sensitive the public discussion around antidepressants has become.

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The skepticism around SSRIs continues growing in wellness and political circles. It was further fueled by a video from Ella Emhoff, stepdaughter of former Vice President Kamala Harris, in which she questioned the lack of research on the long-term use of SSRIs and openly addressed the difficulties of going off them in a video that went viral on social media. However, she later stated that she supports SSRIs and that they saved her life.

Even medical professionals continue to warn against drawing broad public conclusions about psychiatric medication. SSRIs have been found in studies to help stabilize mood and prevent relapse for many patients, while long-term use may also carry side effects and risks. And, based on his response, Theo Von clearly doesn’t want his followers to believe he is currently falling apart behind the scenes.