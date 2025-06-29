Theo Von’s Lonely Presence at UFC 317 Draws Fans Sympathy

The UFC fan base isn’t just limited to the normal fans. There are celebrities and other famous people who love the sport as well. That list of celebrities includes star comedian Theo Von, who’s been a constant presence during big-time UFC events. The story was the same for Von at UFC 317, who was seen attending UFC 317 fights from start to finish, earning the love and appreciation of the fans on social media.

When Dana White and Co. set up PPV events, they expect fans to attend all the fights because they never know what to expect. However, fans do not really take too much interest in the prelims and early prelims. As such, when UFC 317 opened with their early prelims card, there weren’t too many people in the crowd as Jhonata Diniz and Alvin Hines got things started. Although the T-Mobile Arena seemed empty, Theo Von was right there, sitting in the front row.

Theo Von has proven to be a pretty big fight fan. Firstly, it was at UFC 310 when the fans saw the comedian attend UFC PPVs from start to finish. The trend continued at UFC 313, as Von was seen sitting cageside all alone. The story was similar at UFC 317, as the star comedian was seen being the only one present in the front seats and enjoying the PPV opener.

Having seen such dedication to his love for fighting, Theo Von was on the receiving end of some words of praise from the fans on X. He may be a big-time comedian known for delivering some of the funniest punchlines, but the fans had no doubt about his love for the sport of mixed martial arts. Here’s what the fans had to say.

Theo Von is a ‘real fan’, fans claim

Theo Von is known for his sharp jibes and instantaneous punchlines, but nobody really cared to mind about his love for fighting. Having attended the early prelims alone proved that fact, as fans deemed him a bona fide fan of mixed martial arts. As fans commented, “A real fan,” and “Real fan right there,” the fans echoed that sentiment. Moreover, fans also believe that, unlike others, he’s getting to witness some of the best fights of the PPV, even though it was the early prelims. “Theo is awesome he’s seeing some good s–t early,” a fan stated in that regard.

Meanwhile, some fans took an issue, but it’s not with the star comedian. Instead, some fans seemed surprised and disappointed that nobody accompanied Theo Von while he was seated to witness UFC 317 from the start. In that regard, a fan commented, “How does he not have any friends wit him, travesty.”

Then again, some fans appeared to understand the vested interest Von had in watching the fights, lauding him for being able to enjoy the fights even when he’s all alone inside the arena. “The dude everyone wants to hang out with, and he just wants to be by himself,” a X user added, while expressing his interest in hanging out with Theo Von.

Everybody seems to love Theo Von. As one fan commented, “Theo a real one,” the fans expressed their fondness with the comedian, who not only makes them laugh on his podcast, but has also been able to connect with the fight community, since they’re not always kind to everyone. On that note, some of the fans are hoping that they can strike a chord with the comedian one day. “I wanna be his one friend that just chills with him.”



Well, everyone has their favorites, but Theo Von’s love for the sport in general has won him more fans. But what do you think about the early prelims? Were the fights up to the mark? Let us know in the comments down below.