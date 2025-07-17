Theo Von’s Touching Tribute Brings Dustin Poirier to Tears Before UFC 318 Sendoff

With UFC 318 right around the corner, Dustin Poirier‘s fight week has felt more like a farewell tour than a media run. ‘The Diamond’ is set to hang up the gloves after his fight with Max Holloway, and the MMA world is out in full force to give him the sendoff he deserves. Despite all of the excitement and nostalgia, one moment during media day caught everyone off guard, including Poirier himself.

What began as a routine media appearance suddenly turned emotional as Dustin Poirier was handed a stack of letters—messages from those who had been a part of his journey. One of them came from comedian and fellow Louisiana native Theo Von, a longtime friend and UFC fan.

Poirier’s composure began to crack as he read it aloud. Fighting back tears, he asked, “Why are you guys doing this to me, bro? I don’t want to get to the feels, like, right now, man.” But why did he get so emotional? Well, that’s because Theo’s letter was as raw and personal as it gets.

He didn’t just praise ‘The Diamond’ for the wins. He honored the man behind the fighter. Von recounted events fans will never forget, like Poirier’s 2019 clash with Max Holloway and his battle with Dan Hooker. But it was the section about Poirier’s losses that hit the hardest.

“It’s been a gift when you didn’t get the victory… You never quit; you readjust. You recalibrate. You believe in yourself and walk back into the fire of life. Because you do that, it helps us all do that.” It wasn’t just praise but heartfelt gratitude. Then came a letter from Poirier’s longtime manager.

He just got through the first few words before pausing again. “Do I have to continue? I want to keep these,” he added, clearly emotional. ‘The Diamond’ decided not to finish reading it aloud. In front of a room full of cameras, the veteran let a rare moment of vulnerability take center stage instead.

For someone regarded as a warrior inside the cage, Dustin Poirier showed something else entirely: the heart it takes to let go. Surrounded by letters and adoration, he was more than just ‘The Diamond.’ Dustin Poirier was the man, and that’s who everyone came to honor. And to make UFC 318 the perfect sendoff, he is going full circle.

Dustin Poirier confirms Lil Wayne’s appearance for the UFC 318 walkout

As UFC 318 shapes into an emotional sendoff for Dustin Poirier, ‘The Diamond’ has added one more personal touch. After being brought to tears by emotional letters, Poirier announced that New Orleans rap legend Lil Wayne will accompany him on his final walk to the Octagon.

It’s a full circle moment in more ways than one. Poirier has always proudly represented Louisiana, and bringing out one of the state’s most important cultural icons is his way of going out on his own terms. “It will be a little bit of James Brown, a little bit of Wayne,” he said.

“I’ve paid the cost to be the boss. On my last one, I can’t go that far away from it. I need to hear that.” Sticking with James Brown’s “The Boss” keeps the tradition intact, but the addition of Lil Wayne assures that this walkout is unlike anything fans have seen from Poirier before.

This is more than just a fight; it’s a celebration of who Poirier has become and what Louisiana has meant to him. From the letters that moved him to tears to the music that has always fueled his fire, UFC 318 is more than just his last ride; it is a personal tribute to the place and people who shaped him.