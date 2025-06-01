“They Better Keep This”: UFC on ESPN 68 Footage Makes MMA World Rally for New Ref Cam

There was something different about UFC on ESPN 68, which fans couldn’t quite pinpoint until the fight began. As the exchanges heated up as the competitors pushed the pace inside the Octagon, a fresh perspective entered the broadcast. This wasn’t a dazzling graphic or commentator tweak; it was something more immersive. The ref camera had arrived, and it was making a quiet but significant impact.

The timing was not random. For years, MMA fans have watched other promotions experiment with broadcast technology that brings viewers closer to the action. The PFL has been at the forefront of this movement, using corner cameras, robotic cage cameras, and, of course, referee-mounted cameras.

UFC, while not unfamiliar with the concept, had mostly ignored it. But on May 31, 2025, they brought it to the spotlight. The technology itself is not new to the UFC. Their early trials began in 2012, with a slim camera hidden under the referee’s vest, with the lens peeking out at the top button.

While effective in theory, those early attempts never quite stuck. Concerns about movement interference and overall practicality prevented the ref cam from becoming a regular feature of the broadcast. But this time, it looked polished.

Whether it was a clinch on the fence or a scramble on the mat, the ref cam shots were strategically placed throughout the broadcast, drawing the fans into the chaos without disrupting the coverage’s rhythm. It provided a unique glimpse into what it’s like to stand inches apart from two trained fighters letting everything fly.

The UFC hasn’t specified whether this was a one-time experiment or the start of a larger rollout. But UFC on ESPN 68 showed how beneficial that extra angle might be. If used correctly—and sparingly—it may be one of the most interesting additions to the broadcast since the debut of fighter walkout cameras. But what did the fight world think of it?

MMA fans react to the much-awaited ref cam

When the broadcast cut to the referee’s perspective, fans understood they were watching something different. Many of them loved it. The perspective felt wild, raw, and dangerously close—exactly what the sport occasionally requires. “They should keep this! I loved this,” one fan exclaimed, apparently hooked from the first glimpse.

Others agreed, saying, “Hope they keep it. It’s insane,” and “It’s a good view.” In fact, many fans want it to be a regular feature in the fight game. As one fan said, “This is actually so wild, and we need this in every fight.” In a world where camera work can frequently feel overproduced, the ref cam appeared natural and unfiltered—something fans were unaware they were missing.

But not everyone was eager to bestow praise on the Octagon. Some predicted that the UFC would overuse it, particularly during fights with extremely high stakes. “They better not use this for the Ilia Charles fight,” one user warned, alluding to the upcoming mega-fight between Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight belt.

For some fans, the ref cam may be entertaining for filler cards, but not for a high-stakes fight that might alter the entire division. Another fan went even farther, criticizing the referee’s entire performance: “He just let him die there,” they commented, blaming the camera footage for revealing faulty stoppage timing rather than improving the experience.

Others were not outraged; they were simply unimpressed. “They used it for the worst card ever,” one fan said, obviously irritated that such a highly anticipated feature was “wasted” on a minor event. Of course, MMA history aficionados had to join in. “Bout time, Pride had this in like 2002,” another user added, reminding everyone that, while it’s new to the UFC, it’s not a groundbreaking notion.

Even still, that criticism served as a backhanded compliment, acknowledging that the UFC is now catching up with something fans have been waiting for for decades. What do you think of the ref cam? Should it be a mainstay in the promotion? Let us know in the comments.