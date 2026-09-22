“They Came and Kicked Me Out”: Sean Sharaf Lists Things That Landed Him in $600K Debt After Dana White’s Big Announcement

How exactly does someone end up $600,000 in debt after becoming a UFC fighter? For Sean Sharaf, the answer involves a wild mix of questionable financial decisions. His UFC 331 win over Gable Steveson changed his life in just 12 seconds. After knocking the Olympian out, the heavyweight picked up a $50,000 Proper Chaos Bonus, and then Dana White decided to make an already crazy night even better.

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The head honcho revealed after the event that ‘The Smoke’ was reportedly carrying around $600,000 in debt. The UFC CEO then personally matched the Palestinian fighter’s bonus with another $50,000, giving the heavyweight $100,000 to start digging himself out of the massive financial hole. But how did he get there in the very first place?

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“I just made a lot of very crazy financial decisions,” Sharaf told ESPN. “So I had a TRX I couldn’t afford. I blew 120 grand on that thing.”

Imago NEW YORK, NY – JULY 18: Dana White pictured during Zuffa Boxing Press Conference on day 3 of Fanatics Fest NYC on July 18, 2026 at Javits Center in New York City. Copyright: xmpi099/MediaPunchx

The TRX wasn’t the only thing draining Sean Sharaf’s bank account. The UFC heavyweight explained that he also borrowed money from his mother and took an advance on his UFC purse to help pay for his training camp in Las Vegas.

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“And I was obviously, like, I was trying to help my mom sometimes, but more times than not, I actually had borrowed money from her for this camp,” he continued. “I got an advance on my purse from my management for this fight just so I could have my camp in Vegas because I was going back to Cali so I could stay at my mom’s.

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And then there was gambling. The 33-year-old admitted that he blew through a significant amount of money gambling after moving to Las Vegas more than two years ago. At the time, ‘The Smoke’ was still unsigned and apparently believed being in Vegas would help him get on Dana White’s radar. Instead, his first few weeks in Sin City turned into a whole different kind of adventure.

“But I also gambled a lot of money when I first moved to Vegas,” he said. “I was trying to meet Dana. I swear to God. So I moved out to Vegas a little over two years ago. I wasn’t signed, and it was just—I was like, bro, I need to be out there. I need to get signed.

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“I get there, and this is when (Francis) Ngannou was getting ready for his (Anthony) Joshua fight,” he said. “And so I jumped into f—— sparring Francis Ngannou my first week in Vegas. It was the most terrifying thing. I swear.”

Sharaf was also doing whatever he could to get around the UFC’s inner circle. ‘The Smoke’ spent time around the UFC Performance Institute and Apex, hoping something would eventually work in his favour.

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“I drove to the Apex,” he continued. “I used to lap around the PI; it’s like I wanna get in and stuff.

“I went to the back of the Apex, and I was smoking at a smoke pit and just reassessing my life choices, and they came and kicked me out ironically. But that was just so tough moving out to Vegas.”

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The knockout earned Sharaf a $50,000 Proper Chaos Bonus. But Dana White clearly knew that additional money could mean a whole lot more to the heavyweight than just another bonus check. After all, he isn’t the first and only fighter in his promotion to find himself in such a situation. Take King Green for example, who is currently homeless despite fighting multiple times a year.

Now, after everything he went through to get to the UFC, Sean Sharaf finally has some breathing room. The $100,000 might not erase his massive debt overnight, but after the wildest 12 seconds of his career, it gives him a pretty good place to start and a bit closer to his big dream.

Sean Sharaf wanted to use his UFC 331 bonus to help his mother retire

Behind Sean Sharaf’s wild 12-second knockout was a much more personal story. The heavyweight wasn’t just fighting for a UFC win at UFC 331; he was fighting his way out of a financial nightmare.

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‘The Smoke’ had been dealing with mounting debt, injuries and a lack of sponsors before the fight, with things getting so bad that he was facing the possibility of bankruptcy. According to Sean Strickland, Sharaf had even been sleeping on the floor at his gym while preparing for the biggest fight of his career.

In messages shared by UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland after Sharaf’s win, the heavyweight gave fans a glimpse into just how rough things had gotten. ‘The Smoke’ sent Strickland a photo of the mat he had been sleeping on at the gym, showing him his living situation.

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Strickland’s response was pretty straightforward: buy a mattress. Sean Sharaf, however, had a cheaper solution in mind. He told Strickland he would head to Walmart and pick up an air mattress instead.

But through all of the discomfort and sacrifices, there was one person Sharaf kept thinking about: his mother.

During his post-fight interview with Megan Olivi on Paramount+, the Palestinian fighter made it clear where he wanted the bonus money to go. After everything he had been through, his biggest goal was to help his 66-year-old mother, who has been dealing with several health problems.

“I just really want to be able to help my mom, and I just want to help her retire this year,” Sharaf said. “She’s got a lot of health problems.

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“I just want to call my mom. She’s been worrying about me, and she’s been praying so hard for me.”

The 33-year-old revealed his mother had wanted to be there for the fight, but her health made him hesitant about bringing her to the arena.

“She wanted to come, but the last one I was all busted up, so I was worried about her,” he added. “She’s got asthma. She’s got a pacemaker. She’s got so many health problems. She has sciatica right now, and I just want to help her retire.

“So I’m really hoping to get a bonus. I could give that to her and help her take some time off from work. That’d be really great.”

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Well, Sean Sharaf got exactly the kind of bonus he was hoping for and a little extra. Dana White doubled his original $50,000 award, putting another $50,000 in his pocket and bringing the total to $100,000.

For a fighter who moved to Las Vegas chasing a UFC opportunity, took some serious financial risks to keep his career alive, and eventually found himself $600,000 in debt, UFC 331 couldn’t have come at a better time.

One 12-second knockout later, Sean Sharaf walked away with more than just a win; he finally had a chance to start putting his life back together.