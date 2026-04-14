“They Could Insult Your Wife”: Charles Oliveira Takes Dig at Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal for Ruining UFC Title

Fans often regard the first BMF legendary fight between Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz as one of the greatest battles of all time inside the Octagon. However, newly crowned BMF champion Charles Oliveira believes that the fight does not truly reflect the “respect” the belt stands for. So, which one stands out? The Brazilian, in fact, recently appeared at his gym after winning the BMF title, where he spoke about the importance of the belt.

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During the appearance, he challenges the narrative around Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, suggesting their rivalry does not represent the true meaning of the BMF title. Instead, Charles Oliveira points to Dustin Poirier vs Max Holloway as a more respectful and fitting example.

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Charles Oliveira takes aim at the Nate Diaz-Jorge Masvidal clash

“If they could insult your wife, they would do it’ 😳🔥 Charles Oliveira believes the BMF belt gained respect with Poirier vs. Gaethje, not Diaz vs. Masvidal. The BMF was back then when Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal fought.

Two guys who didn’t even have respect; if they could insult your wife, they would do it. Then Poirier vs. Gaethje happened, and it wasn’t just two guys who sold the fight that way by insulting, because Poirier and Gaethje were respectful guys.”

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In that sense, Charles Oliveira gets it partly right. Back in 2019 at UFC 241, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal built their clash on tension and visible animosity. However, they kept that edge purely competitive. ‘Do Bronxs,’ though, misses the mark on respect, because both fighters clearly showed it throughout.

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That line captures their dynamic. So, ‘Gamebred’ and Diaz didn’t truly dislike each other. They simply refused to lose. That mindset, in turn, shaped the entire buildup. Even during promotion, they never let trash talk turn personal. Instead, they kept it within competition and pride.

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Since the UFC 244 clash between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, the BMF concept has developed a clear identity built on violence, grit, and fan-first entertainment. Their fight set the tone for what the title represents, as both men stood and traded throughout, keeping the crowd on edge with nonstop action. The bout eventually ended via doctor stoppage after Diaz suffered a cut above his eye, handing Jorge Masvidal the first-ever BMF title.

Following that night, Diaz and Masvidal set a precedent that a BMF fight must be a brawl. That standard, in turn, carried into the next generation of matchups, starting with Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje (UFC 291), followed by Gaethje vs Max Holloway (UFC 300). The lineage continued when Poirier faced Max Holloway (UFC 318), and later when Holloway met Charles Oliveira (UFC 326) earlier this year.

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However, one fight still stands out across all these BMF moments. The 2023 clash between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje delivered pure violence from start to finish. Both fighters went toe-to-toe, refused to back down, and pushed each other to the limit. In the end, Gaethje landed a devastating head kick to secure the win. Despite the brutal finish, he immediately showed concern for Poirier, and both fighters earned widespread respect for their warrior-like display, cementing their status as modern-day gladiators.

The fights were expected to follow a brawl-like style; however, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, known as the promotion’s all-time submission leader, chose to take the fight to the ground. In his BMF clash against Oliveira, the Brazilian, as a result, slowed the contest down with a grappling-heavy approach and limited the striking exchanges.

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As a result, this shift in style drew criticism from names like Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, who felt it went against the essence of the BMF lineage.

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz react to Oliveira’s UFC 326 performance

“He didn’t like the Max Holloway–Charles Oliveira fight,” Joe Rogan said on his podcast, while pointing to what UFC CEO Dana White told him after the bout. Heading into the UFC 326 main event between Jorge Masvidal and Charles Oliveira, fans expected a brawl similar to Max Holloway vs Justin Gaethje at UFC 300, where Holloway captured the BMF title after knocking out Gaethje. Although Holloway delivered in that fight, fans still expected another striking-heavy war.

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However, in the UFC 326 main event, Max Holloway showed up ready for a brawl, but Charles Oliveira fought more cautiously and focused on control rather than chasing a flashy knockout. After the fight, social media quickly, in turn, filled with negative reactions to ‘Do Bronxs’ performance. Nate Diaz, who helped redefine the BMF identity, reacted strongly.

“Boring Mother F–kers,” wrote Nate Diaz.

On the other hand, UFC superstar Conor McGregor also criticized Charles Oliveira’s performance and, in addition, expressed interest in fighting him.

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“Shockingly bad fight,” wrote Conor McGregor on X, “I am shocked. Charles is a little Charlie ahahaha very bad Charles, very bad. Hang your head, bad….If they want, I’ll spank Charlie.”

So, do you think Charles Oliveira’s performance damages the BMF lineage? Drop your thoughts below.