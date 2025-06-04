“They Have Knives”- Bernard Hopkins’ Ex-Sparring Partner Turned Pennsylvania Lawmaker Reveals Political Dark Side

After their MMA careers wind down, most fighters take familiar paths—becoming coaches and trainers, or sharing their insights through podcasts to inspire the next generation. However, some choose a different route: stepping into the world of politics. Fighters like Tito Ortiz and Manny Pacquiao have made this leap, and recently, Conor McGregor has shown interest in joining their ranks.

But unlike the Octagon, things can get murky in politics—one that’s often brutally unfair. MMA fighter and ex-sparring partner of boxing legend Bernard Hopkins, Marty Flynn, has now come forward to reveal the harsh, hidden realities behind the political spotlight.

Former MMA fighter Marty Flynn is now a state senator in Pennsylvania. He followed in the footsteps of his grandfather, who was originally a boxer and served as a training partner for former world champion Bernard Hopkins. Flynn was part of Hopkins’ team during his preparations to face Félix Trinidad and Oscar De La Hoya in the 2000s.

With a professional boxing record of nine victories and only one defeat, Flynn eventually suffered a series of injuries and decided to switch to MMA “for fun.” Fairly recently, when asked whether combat sports and politics share any common ground, he stated that the valleys of politics are way darker than one can think of, “Yes, you know that you have a fight on your hands, the only problem is that in politics it’s dark and there is more than one opponent, and they have knives.”

When asked why he stopped fighting, the 49-year-old simply stated, “Age.” After his retirement, Flynn became a prison guard at the Lackawanna County Prison in August 2002. In September 2007, he received a promotion to inmate education and program coordinator. The former fighter served as the chairman of the prison misconduct board as well.

Politics is a tough nut to crack, but many fighters have tested their mettle in this arena as well. Let’s take a look at some fighters who have tried to make an impact through the world of politics.

MMA fighters who have tried their luck in politics

Several MMA fighters have tried their luck in politics—some have succeeded, while others have fallen short. From Tito Ortiz to Mirko Cro Cop, let’s take a look at some fighters who’ve attempted to conquer both the cage and the political arena.

Fedor Emelianenko – ‘The last Emperor’ was a beast in his MMA career. With a record of 40 victories and 7 defeats, the heavyweight fighter was an absolute monster. Apart from his MMA career, Emelianenko was actively involved in politics. Back in 2010, he was elected to a five-year term as a deputy of Belgorod. Two years later, he was appointed as a member of the Russian Council for Physical Fitness and Sports.

Mirko Cro Cop – With a career record of 38 victories and 11 defeats, the heavyweight fighter is a living legend in the sport. However, he was an active member of politics as well. In 2003, Cro Cop was elected to the Croatian Parliament as a representative of the Social Democratic Party, serving until the end of his term in 2008. After his term, he showed zero interest in coming back to politics.

B.J. Penn – Former two-division champion, B.J. Penn, has been involved in politics as well. He ran for the Republican nomination in the Hawaii gubernatorial race, ultimately finishing second to Duke Aiona. He never won, but he never lost hope.

Tito Ortiz – Former UFC champion, Tito Ortiz ran for Huntington Beach City Council, winning a seat. Over the next six months, Ortiz made headlines after headlines. But after six months, he left the post.

These are just a few names from the MMA world who had been actively involved in politics. In addition to them, fighters like Alistair Overeem, Wanderlei Silva, and many others have also tried their luck in the political arena. Now, Conor McGregor wants to run for President of Ireland.