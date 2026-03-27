“They Keep Getting Better”: Joe Rogan Reacts to Podcast Guest’s UFC Game Addiction

Beyond the octagon, the UFC continues to dominate the virtual world. Its high-profile collaboration with EA Sports in 2014 first introduced the initial installment of EA Sports UFC, sparking a revolution in sports gaming. Since then, the franchise has flourished, and fans, fighters, and most recently the “ultimate voice of MMA,” Joe Rogan, have praised it.

On March 26, Dave Smith joined UFC commentator and podcaster Joe Rogan on podcast episode #2474. During the discussion, the duo turned to UFC titles, and Smith admitted that UFC 3 had him hooked. He recalled spending an entire weekend in New Jersey playing the game, even comparing his craze to drug addiction. Joe Rogan agreed, noting that this is a “problem” with how good UFC games have become.

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“It’s a problem… And they keep getting better…,” said Joe Rogan, “What number UFC game are they at now? Five, I think… The graphics keep getting better. The movement keeps getting more natural. And first-person shooters, man.”

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Rogan is indeed right about the graphics, which give players a sense of realism, as highlighted back in 2021. In a candid interview, former BMF champion and former featherweight champion Max Holloway revealed that during the early phase of his career, he learned striking and combos mostly from video games, particularly by studying José Aldo and Renan Barão. Holloway said the games helped him improve in fighting.

Imago Source: JRE

Since the first release of UFC EA games, EA has launched five installments in the series. Each game progressively set a new benchmark, with the latest edition, released in 2023, marking the most advanced version yet. Unlike its predecessors, it simulates sweat and blood.

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The 2023 version also features top current and former UFC stars such as Fedor Emelianenko, Georges St‑Pierre, along with the alter egos of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov. While EA has not released exact sales figures, fans and the MMA community widely discussed the game’s reception.

Not to mention, this isn’t the first time Joe Rogan has spoken up on this. Back in December 2022, during an episode of the JRE, he admitted to spending hours glued to the screen, reflecting on how deep his gaming obsession once ran.

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He stated, “Like video games, I used to get addicted to Quake. And I played eight hours a day, dude. I wouldn’t stop. I was addicted. It’s a real problem… And I get like that with martial arts, I get like that with a lot of things. So, for me, I have to have other stuff.”

Adding, “I could get addicted like that to comedy, that’s great. But the problem is like, mentally, when I get addicted to something, I get like super obsessed. And it becomes the only thing I want to concentrate on.”

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It’s a fitting confession considering his ties to the UFC video game series. Rogan appeared in the franchise up to UFC 3 before EA chose to move on without him. Fans quickly rallied online, hoping to bring the iconic MMA commentator back, and creative director Brian Hayes later explained how that call was made.

Why did EA stop featuring Joe Rogan in UFC games?

For the past three decades, Rogan has earned the title of “ultimate voice of MMA” with his energetic reactions and sharp play-by-play commentary. His long-running podcast has also drawn fans deeper into the sport. However, when EA Sports released UFC 4 without Rogan, fans around the world noticed, and they reacted strongly.

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EA’s creative director, Brian Hayes, explained the reason in a 2020 interview with GameSpot:

“He hasn’t been shy about saying this on his own podcast; like, he hates doing it,” Hayes said. “If you’re not a person that [can] mentally get into that space, then I can see how it could be a very, you know, challenging, potentially mind-numbing experience for a certain type of individual.”

Of course, money no longer motivates Rogan because he has secured significant earnings through his $200 million Spotify podcast deal. As a result, he has reduced his workload as a podcaster and stopped traveling to overseas UFC numbered events in recent years.

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Recently, the gaming world has been buzzing with rumors about UFC 6. According to the IXBT Games timeline, developers plan to release it in “late spring or early summer.” For the most exciting part, EA is expanding beyond PlayStation and Xbox editions.

In addition, rumors suggest that the developers are creating a version that lets players step inside a virtual Octagon. As for whether Joe Rogan will return for the next installment, it remains uncertain.