“They Need to Be Banned”: Aaron Pico Demands Punishment for Ranked UFC Fighters After TKO Win

For Aaron Pico, his return in Abu Dhabi proved a remarkable outing. He delivered a statement victory against Losene Keita at the opening of the UFC 333 main card, scoring a vicious TKO at 1:14 of the first round. Right after scoring perhaps the most impressive win of his UFC career, Pico issued a bold callout to the ranked fighters of his division.

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During the post-fight Octagon interview, Pico urged UFC to “ban” ranked featherweight fighters who are just sitting on their cozy spots and avoiding a fight with him.

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“Yes, sir, if you are asking what I wanna (fight for),” Pico said. “I wanna fight for the title. But if that can’t happen, I wanna fight with Lerone Murphy. And all these guys that are sitting on their rankings, not wanting to accept fights, backing out of fights, they need to be banned for a year. It’s crazy.

“These guys, I just call them ranking squatters. They just squat there, and they just stay there. It’s all they care about. Let’s fight. I wanna make money, and I want the title.”

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This is a developing story…