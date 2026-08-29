“They Shouldn’t Have Been Allowed Inside”: Fans Question Team Khabib’s Actions After Umar Nurmagomedov’s UFC Shanghai Loss

Ahead of UFC Shanghai, Umar Nurmagomedov’s victory looked almost inevitable against a 23-9 fighter in Song Yadong. The bantamweight entered the bout as a -600 favorite, with his only professional loss coming against Merab Dvalishvili last year. But what unfolded in China was nothing short of a massive shock. Yadong knocked ‘The Young Eagle’ out cold, leaving Team Khabib scrambling in disbelief.

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Following a competitive opening round, Yadong found a devastating right shovel hook in the second round that landed flush on Nurmagomedov’s neck as he attempted a level change. The sheer force of the shot was enough to send the Dagestani crashing to the canvas. The 28-year-old immediately followed it up with two powerful hammerfists on his downed opponent, leaving Umar Nurmagomedov unconscious.

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The Chinese fighter immediately celebrated his breakout moment in front of his home crowd. Meanwhile, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team, in complete panic now, rushed into the Octagon to tend to their fighter.

In the now-viral footage, seeing him knocked out, Umar’s brother, Usman Nurmagomedov, jumped straight into the Octagon, seemingly trying to help his brother up. Amid the chaos that followed the knockout, the PFL lightweight champion nearly threw a backward elbow at Song Yadong as he brushed past the officials and Yadong to tend to his unconscious brother.

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As such, fans weren’t too happy about seeing members of Khabib’s team push officials aside to check on Umar Nurmagomedov while he was still lying unconscious on the canvas.

Fans call out Team Khabib over their reaction to Umar Nurmagomedov’s knockout loss at UFC Shanghai

“The f—k were Team Khabib doing moving Umar’s corpse like that so soon man, they shouldn’t have been allowed inside the cage before he was checked by a doctor, very strange.”

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“Nasty KO by Song. Khabib looks pissed… not concerned for his fighter.”

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“Khabib screaming over the body of his unconscious brother omg the f—g scenes 😭😭😭😭 #UFCShanghai”

“That’s everyone in Team Eagle except Khabib.”

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“Song Yadong just one punch KO’d Umar Nurmagomedov in the second round. Biggest and best win of his career. WOW!”

“What the hell is Usman Nurmagomedov doing here? UFC shouldn’t offer this guy a contract after pulling this stunt. Tried to throw a backwards elbow at Song.”

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“LETS GOOOOOOOOOOOO! SONG YADONG SLEEPS UMAR NURMAGOMEDOV OUT COLD IN ROUND 2! AS I PREDICTED!”

“#UFCShanghai Umar tried to flick at range and hold Song down but once Song stuffed Umar’s second takedown it was all over, you saw Umar melt & Song puts him out BY KO. LETS GO CHINA!”