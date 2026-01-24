“Thinking About Retirement”: Islam Makhachev’s Coach Shares Update on UFC Welterweight Champ’s Career

The current UFC welterweight champion, Islam Makhachev, may be approaching retirement sooner than expected. Last November at UFC 322, he cemented his legacy by defeating Jack Della Maddalena at a stacked MSG, becoming the 11th fighter in UFC history to hold two belts and even surpassing his mentor and legend, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Now, Makhachev is preparing to defend his title after Ramadan. Meanwhile, the MMA world is buzzing with the latest updates about his potential retirement.

Dana White and the UFC have yet to announce Islam Makhachev’s next opponent. Initially, he targeted former pound-for-pound No. 1 and ex-welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for a legacy showdown. However, he recently shifted his focus, sparking a rivalry with Ecuadorian star Michael Morales. While the UFC is yet to announce Dagestani’s next opponent, Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, has provided updates on the champion’s future.

Javier Mendez talks about Islam Makhachev’s retirement

“Islam is 34, but he’s a very healthy 34, so I figure he could do anywhere from two to three more title defenses before he might want to consider retiring. I’m thinking two, but it could be three,” Javier Mendez told Red Corner MMA.

However, this isn’t the first time Javier Mendez has stirred retirement rumors about Islam Makhachev. Last summer, he claimed that the 34-year-old would retire after “another three fights” and wasn’t interested in facing Ilia Topuria. At that time, Makhachev and his manager, Ali Abdelaziz, cleared up the confusion, stating that Makhachev could compete at a high level for “three more years.” Now, Mendez is once again challenging the manager’s statement.

“I don’t think past 35 he’s going to want to continue because, in his mind, he’s already thinking about retirement. As long as he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s still hungry. There’s no reason to stop him. As long as he looks great and he’s been looking fantastic, he’s pound-for-pound number one, and deservedly so, he is the best,” Javier Mendez added.

(More to come… )

