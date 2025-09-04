The world held its breath earlier this year when Alex Pereira hinted at walking away. A single online post from the Brazilian star was enough to send shockwaves through the fight game. But as the dust settled, the truth was less about farewell and more about frustration. ‘Poatan’ wasn’t hacked as he’d originally claimed, and he wasn’t done fighting. Instead, it was miscommunication, impulse, and a storm sparked by social media. So, what really happened behind the scenes?

During a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, speaking through his coach and translator, Plinio Cruz, Alex Pereira revealed, “Another person was like a communication was a little bit impulsive from him. He acted a little early because he didn’t talk to our manager, you know, being found from Hunter. He saw the internet stuff, and he felt a little bit hurt.”

Promised a title shot, Pereira reportedly saw chatter suggesting Jiri Prochazka might leapfrog him. His reaction? A tweet about retirement that wasn’t so much an exit plan as it was a cry of frustration. As such, Cruz further stressed that it wasn’t Dana White or the UFC team’s fault, which includes matchmaker Hunter Campbell. In fact, he continued by stating, “So yes, 100% it’s all straight up now.”

According to him, Pereira’s bond to the promotion is strong. As he further shared on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show’, “Alex have an amazing relationship with the UFC, very good relationship, then later they got to talk to Hunter, he explained to them, okay let’s push this forward coz he have a few injuries. So everything was good, but he have an amazing relationship with UFC, he likes working for them.”

Let’s not forget the bigger picture here. Over the last three years, the 38-year-old Brazilian knockout artist has fought nine times, often stepping in when the UFC needed him most. Whenever Dana White needed a savior, ‘Poatan’ answered the call. So, was the retirement talk ever real? Or was it simply a product of the moment, an impulsive reaction born out of pride and expectation?

Cruz’s words lean toward the latter. Alex Pereira wasn’t tired of fighting. He was tired of feeling overlooked. Now, all eyes are on UFC 320. Pereira is set for a rematch with Magomed Ankalaev, the man who edged him out for the light heavyweight crown at UFC 313. And his opponent has already laid out a bold prediction for their second clash!

Alex Pereira handed a chilling warning about a “dangerous” rematch with Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev isn’t mincing words. The Russian champion has already promised heartbreak for anyone banking on Pereira’s redemption. In his view, the story of UFC 320 is written before the Octagon door even closes.

Speaking to Ushatayka, Ankalaev broke down the fight with a calm, almost surgical tone. He stated, “If it’s possible, I won’t try to take him down because he’s expecting it. But let him prepare, that’s fine. I actually want him to come into this fight 100 percent, so there are no questions about the outcome.”

It’s a bold stance. Some Alex Pereira fans argued he wasn’t at full strength when Ankalaev edged him out at UFC 313. But the champion has no patience for that narrative as he continued, “I don’t want to hear talk like last time about him not being ready or something not being done. I want him to be in great shape so that after our fight, he has no excuses.””

In fact, the Russian didn’t just predict victory, he suggested the rematch would be easier than the first clash by claiming, “I think the rematch will be much easier than the first fight because statistics always show that fighting me in a rematch is very dangerous.”

The numbers also back him up. Since a lone loss to Paul Craig back in 2018, Ankalaev has gone unbeaten in the UFC. His methodical dismantling of opponents has made him one of the hardest puzzles in the division. And as shown by his two fights with Johnny Walker, where he knocked him out in the second clash, his prediction about rematches against him being “dangerous” isn’t just an empty threat.

As such, what began as whispers of retirement has become fuel for one of the year’s biggest rematches. Alex Pereira insists his bond with the UFC is stronger than ever, while Ankalaev sharpens his words like blades, vowing to silence any talk of redemption.

So, what gives at UFC 320? Will ‘Poatan’s pride turn into power, rewriting the chapter that slipped away at UFC 313? Or will Magomed Ankalaev come through on his warning? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!