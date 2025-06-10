$30M Dragged Into Jon Jones’ Comparison With Conor McGregor as Tom Aspinall Gets Cold Verdict From Andre Petroski (Exclusive)

Will it happen, or won’t it happen? That’s the major theme surrounding the Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall matchup. Fans are tired, but they still hold on to hope—all while issuing scathing remarks about ‘Bones’ that he’s been lapping up like the coconut water he was seen drinking in Thailand. No, Jon Jones seems content with where he is, remarking that he had already told Dana White what his plans were regarding facing Aspinall. What are those plans? Nobody knows. Not even Dana White himself. At the UFC 316 post-fight presser, the UFC CEO said “Jon Jones is talking crazy s—“ insisting that he had agreed to fight Aspinall. In the midst of all of this is the rumor that Jones asked for $30 million to fight Aspinall, which was dismissed by White himself some time back.

Of course, White’s latest words after UFC 316 spread like wildfire, so we had to get in on the inside scoop. Hence, EssentiallySports’ very own Andrew Whitelaw caught up with UFC middleweight Andre Petroski. Speaking on the consensus GOAT of the sport, Whitelaw brought up Jon Jones retaining the belt for so long. He further asked Petroski if he felt any sort of pity for Tom Aspinall. In reply, the American fighter brought up none other than ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor.

Weighing in on the star factor that Jones and McGregor carry, Petroski answered, “I think that if Jon’s like plans, the goal here is to just get more money for the fight, like if this is all just like a negotiation and strategy, and I think, was it Chael Sonnen that said that… This is all like negotiation tactics. It that’s the case, then I think it’s worth it just because he can push that threshold of… you know, like Conor did.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He continued, “Conor raised the bar for how much a fighter can make. Right? So, if Jon is, if the result of this is Jon is able to raise that threshold for how much a fighter can get paid, then I’m all for it. You know what I mean? I want our cap to be as high as possible.” But Aspinall doesn’t have a legacy like that of Jones. Hence, Jones asking for a large sum of money just doesn’t make sense from a company standpoint.

AD

As we all know, Jones engaged in continuous skill development, especially in the lead-up to, and through his heavyweight run. Petroski said, “What I see is that I think Jon has added tools to his, some new tools to his… Especially with Jiu-Jitsu. Like, training with Gordon. You know, that his submission against Ciryl Gane. I think he has added new things just from like, he has access to the best people in the world and I think that he has new traits.”

But we have to remember—Jon Jones isn’t the same man who won the light heavyweight title and ran through the division. Moreover, Aspinall is just entering his prime with the reputation of being one of the fastest heavyweights on the roster. Weighing in on this, Petroski said, “But, I do think that he’s definitely not as young, talented, and I think his abilities have dropped off. Like, as far as like the striking, and I don’t think he moves the same way that he used to. Granted he is a heavyweight. So, you have to consider that a factor. But I don’t think he’s in the type of shape that he was when he was 23 years old and he won the title.”

And his verdict regarding the matchup? “I think Tom moves way better than Jon at this point in their career,” Petroski surmised. And there’s more. It’s not just age that can set Jones back but a very crucial factor as a result of aging that can severely affect the heavyweight champion’s performance.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Andre Petroski on the stamina required for 3 rounds in the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall bout

As the conversation between Whitelaw and the UFC middleweight contender continued, the ES representative asked Petroski to explain what it takes to compete for 3 rounds. While Whitelaw gave an edge to fighters with a wrestling background, Petroski had a different view. He pointed out that in wrestling, there are more breaks and people have to fight for 6 or 7 minutes.

On the other hand, MMA bouts generally span 15 minutes. Comparing it all with water polo, the Chester-born athlete said, “It’s like they’re playing a game while they’re trying to stay afloat. You know what I mean? Like, I’m trying to tread water, and stay afloat, and continue to breathe, while I’m fighting someone.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Chester-born fighter had a strong opinion on the outcome of the bout between Jones and Aspinall. But like many others, he believes that the younger and faster fighter will win the fight. But in the end, win or lose, Jon Jones will be the one to earn the bigger paycheck.

What are your thoughts on the fight between Jones and Aspinall? Do you think White will actually pay Jones “f**k you money”? Let us know what you think in the comments down below.