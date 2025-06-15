37YO Michael Chiesa Thanks “Amazing Boss” as Dana White’s UFC Hands Lifetime Role Before Retirement

Michael Chiesa may not have had a highlight-reel finish at UFC Atlanta, but his decision victory against Court McGee revealed a lot about where he is in his career. The 37-year-old Spokane native outperformed his opponent over three rounds, showing guts, poise, and seasoned savvy. However, once the fight was over and the gloves came off, the focus switched to Chiesa, the future commentator.

In the post-event press conference, ‘Maverick’ didn’t hint at another speedy turnaround or name a ranking contender. Instead, he discussed scheduling, but not for training camps. “I’ve got a really busy August,” he said. “I don’t really feel like squeezing a fight in July.” Why? Because Chiesa is already booked, on camera rather than in the cage.

With analyst and commentary duties lined up at many UFC events, he’s now juggling two careers. “I really don’t have a name in mind [for my next opponent],” Chiesa admitted. “The problem is, I have two jobs, and it’s a really, really good problem to have.”His schedule includes desk duties for many fight nights, “Road to UFC” coverage, and a Canadian card in early September.

What jumps out the most is a modest but rising sense of gratitude for the work, the opportunity, and the man on top.“I have an amazing boss and amazing people,” he said. “They’re very helpful in helping me manage both of them.” That boss, of course, is Dana White, the head honcho of the UFC.

Chiesa thanked White and the UFC’s broadcasting leadership for their support of fighters transitioning into media jobs, particularly those still competing. And with him already reaching the fag end of his career, this media role is surely going to be the retirement fund he needs to hang up his gloves without worrying about future income.

UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

“As of right now, I’m pretty sure I’m the only active fighter on the broadcasting team—as an analyst and commentator,” he continued. “They’ve always been really good about helping us manage competition and broadcasting.” It’s a unique balancing act, but ‘Maverick’ finds it natural.

While the clock is ticking on Michael Chiesa’s time in the cage, his presence in the UFC is far from over. From Octagon flurries to broadcast booths, he’s writing a new chapter on his own terms—one strike, one sentence at a time. But while Michael Chiesa is getting the freedom to speak his mind, another UFC fighter revealed that there are times when Dana White might punish you for the same.

Unlike Michael Chiesa, Dana White punishes UFC fighter for being unfiltered

Michael Chiesa’s easy move to the commentary booth shows the trust he has earned within the UFC. His experience, calmness, and professionalism appear to have opened doors that others still find closed. However, not everyone enjoys the same level of independence. While ‘Maverick’ enjoys the freedom to juggle words and wars, others have discovered—often too late—that the UFC can still be strict about what is said and when. Just ask Drakkar Klose.

During a recent interview on the Red Hawk Recap Podcast, Klose discussed how a simple comment almost cost him $50,000. “I almost didn’t get my bonus for when I said Stake.com,” he admitted, referring to the popular gambling site. The Arizona-based fighter was open about the deal: a sponsor paid him $10,000 to promote the site.

However, when those words were spoken on the microphone during a UFC appearance, the consequences were immediate. Dana White surely was upset, and Klose had to write a formal apology just to have his bonus reinstated. What’s surprising is that this didn’t happen out of nowhere.

Fighters are clearly reminded during their pre-fight briefings not to mention gambling sites on the microphone. Klose admitted he had been told about it. Still, he assumed Stake.com was fair game because it had been imprinted on the Octagon mat. “But I didn’t think it was a problem,” he said. But it turns out it was.

The same company that helped Chiesa build out a broadcasting career almost disallowed another fighter’s hard-earned bonus due to a sponsor’s shoutout. So, it looks like in the UFC, speaking openly comes at a cost—sometimes literally.