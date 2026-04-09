32-Fight Veteran Demands UFC Release From Dana White After 12-Year Run

Is there something in the air that is forcing UFC fighters to openly contemplate retirement and releases? Last month, it was Jon Jones. Okay, maybe that was an impulsive ask after the public fallout with Dana White. But a few days ago, reigning champion Kayla Harrison talked about retiring after her next fight. Then, at the last Fight Night, Renato Moicano threatened the brass with retirement if he did not get exciting fights at exciting venues. Now, another veteran has joined the list.

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Just days after Moicano’s passionate rant at UFC Vegas 115, another veteran has made a release plea to Dana White. Bantamweight veteran Pedro Munhoz wants to exit the promotion. But why?

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“Since 2014, I’ve been part of the UFC, building my name, proving myself, and showing what I’m capable of inside that octagon,” wrote Munhoz in an Instagram post. “After 32 fights, I can proudly say I’ve never been submitted or knocked out. I’ve always stepped in there with heart, discipline, and respect for the game.

There comes a point in life when you don’t just stay comfortable, you take control of what’s next. Right now, I feel it’s time to take a new direction, explore different opportunities, and focus on other important areas of my life. I’ve asked the UFC to release me, and I’m currently in the process of becoming a free agent.”

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Well, that’s quite an assertive statement. However, ‘The Young Punisher’ did not mention the reason behind such a move. Could it be a fighter pay issue that stars like Sean Strickland have spoken against, calling it “predatory”? One can only wait until Munhoz reveals it.

Munhoz made his professional MMA debut in 2009. And to date, he has had a total of 32 professional fights. These numbers, along with the latest statement from the 39-year-old, beg the question: Is he contemplating retiring?

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“I’m not retiring yet. Still hungry. Still focused. Still ready to put on great fights and make statements 👊,” Munhoz clarified.

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So, at least MMA fans will get a glimpse of Munhoz fighting again. That said, this isn’t the first time a UFC veteran has asked for his release. In 2022, Nate Diaz did the same. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ was heading into the last fight of his UFC contract. While he wanted a quick announcement of that bout, Dana White & Co. were struggling to book it.

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As a result, the California-native publicly requested his release on X. Although White reportedly wanted to renew Diaz’s contract, the negotiations fell through, and ‘The Stockton Slugger’ left UFC. Diaz ventured into other promotions and made some serious bag, which could also be the pathway for Munhoz.

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While Dana White and the UFC brass consider Munhoz’s request, let’s delve into the 22-fight UFC veteran’s stint in the leading MMA promotion.

A look into Pedro Munhoz’s UFC career

Pedro Munhoz entered the UFC with an unblemished record of 10-0. After a shaky start with two losses, one no-contest, and one victory, Munhoz went on an impressive four-fight run, beating Russell Doane, Justin Scoggins, Damian Stasiak, and Rob Font.

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However, Munhoz’s winning run ended when he faced his third loss in the promotion against John Dodson at UFC 222 via split decision. Following that, the Brazilian rose back up and went on a three-fight winning streak.

In the process, he defeated former champion Cody Garbrandt via TKO. With that win, Munhoz gradually went up the rankings and stood among other bantamweight contenders. However, what unfolded afterward completely derailed Munhoz’s hopes to get closer to a UFC title shot.

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In his next 10 fights, ‘The Young Punisher’ came out as the victor in just two fights. His losses were to the likes of Aljamain Sterling, Frankie Edgar, Jose Aldo, Dominick Cruz, and Marlon Vera, among others. Munhoz also fought Sean O’Malley at UFC 276, which ended in a no-contest. His 22-fight UFC career now stands at 1o wins, 10 losses, and two no-contests.

Quite an eventful career, right? Munhoz came across almost all the standout UFC bantamweight legends. That said, as he asks for a release after 12 years in the UFC, the Brazilian would surely find a plethora of options. Some of them include a move to PFL, among others. He could even pursue Bare Knuckle Fighting, or appear on premium cards like the upcoming Netflix MMA event featuring Nate Diaz. So, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 32-fight MMA veteran.