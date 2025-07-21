30 Year UFC Veteran Sends “Proud American” Message for Dana White’s White House Card

The 45th and 47th President of the United States, Donald Trump, shocked the world at an Iowa rally by announcing that the UFC would take charge of honoring the country’s 250th anniversary. Dana White and company are gearing up for a spectacle rooted in national pride and American greatness. However, some have been asking one pressing question that continues to loom over the entire event.

America is a diverse nation, full of voices unafraid to speak out on major issues, especially when it comes to politics. So when Trump announced the UFC’s involvement in the 2026 Fourth of July celebrations, it didn’t take long for some to question whether the event would carry political undertones. That concern may be valid for many. But Bruce Buffer, who’s been part of countless UFC events over the past 30 years and proudly wears the American flag, believes that patriotism, not politics, should be the driving force behind the fighters taking part in the event.

The Voice of the Octagon told TMZ, “Well, listen. No matter what your political views are, all right, the White House and everybody in it is what runs this country. So, if you’re a proud American and a patriotic American, you’ve got to support what’s going on. So, it’s an honor to represent your country in the land where the country is headquartered and represented.”

The UFC White House card has the potential to become one of the greatest events in the promotion’s history. However, it’s worth noting that not every fighter may be a fan of the POTUS. And some might not even get the chance to compete for that reason. Still, Bruce Buffer believes that if Dana White calls, most fighters wouldn’t pass up the opportunity to showcase their skills.

Buffer, who began with the UFC in 1996, added, “Politics is politics. Business is business! I know there’s been teams that have said that they don’t want to go to the White House. But I think if they get the call from Dana and the matchmakers and say, ‘Hey we want you on the White House card’. It’s gonna cut a lot of political ties.”

Well, it might be true that most fighters would gladly step into one of the biggest events ever, regardless of their political views. After all, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. And to turn that dream into reality, Dana White has already started making some major moves. So, let’s dive into what’s happening.

Dana White is already working out the logistics for the UFC White House event

Trump mentioned that the UFC White House spectacle could draw over 20,000 spectators to the historic South Lawn. That means preparations need to be ahead of the curve. Because any delay could lead to a catastrophic screw-up. Wasting no time, UFC head honcho Dana White has already begun mapping out the logistics.

At the UFC Nashville post-fight presser, White stated, “We’re just getting into the logistics now. My team has already walked the White House with the staff there. Now we’re putting together the design. We’ll all fly out to D.C. and sit down with him and see what he wants to do.”

That’s some rapid progress by the UFC team! But with Dana White casting a bit of doubt over Jon Jones’ return as one of the marquee headliners, there’s still a lot left to be done to make this the most successful event in UFC history. Add Conor McGregor’s potential comeback into the mix, and the anticipation only gets bigger, with plenty of moving parts yet to unfold.

That being said, do you think the highly anticipated White House card will be dominated by American fighters, or will we see international stars representing their countries too?