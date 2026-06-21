“This Is Going to Feed Families”: Fans Erupt as DDP vs. Kamaru Usman Announced for UFC Oklahoma City

For a while, the anticipated showdown between Dricus du Plessis and Kamaru Usman remained nothing more than speculation in the UFC community. But not anymore!

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During the live broadcast of UFC Vegas 119 tonight, the commentators confirmed that both former champions will headline the UFC Oklahoma City Fight Night card. The event is currently scheduled for July 18th, with Usman moving up to the middleweight division to face Du Plessis.

The South African will be returning after a crushing unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in Chicago a year ago, where he lost the middleweight title. On the other hand, the Nigerian-American former champion snapped his three-fight losing streak with a victory over Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta in 2025. So, heading into this matchup, the momentum is currently on the side of the former welterweight king.

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Now, after the UFC announced this stellar showdown, fans couldn’t help but express their excitement, and their reactions reflected just how eager they are to see the two former champions collide.

Fans overjoyed by Dricus du Plessis vs Kamaru Usman for UFC Oklahoma City

Holy s—t, y’all actually finally announced this…😭

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Whaaaaat! This is going to feed families 🤲🏾 🔥🔥

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BANGER.

South Africa vs Nigeria part 2 they’re running it back

I mean Dricus is going to absolutely drown Usman.

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We’ll retire Usman

If Usman coach’s are smart, he gonna wrestle f–k him for at least 3 rounds

usman UD

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Strickland will avenge his loss to whoever wins