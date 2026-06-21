Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeUFC

“This Is Going to Feed Families”: Fans Erupt as DDP vs. Kamaru Usman Announced for UFC Oklahoma City

google_perference

Add us on Google

Biplob Chakraborty

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 20, 2026 | 9:47 PM EDT

HomeUFC

“This Is Going to Feed Families”: Fans Erupt as DDP vs. Kamaru Usman Announced for UFC Oklahoma City

google_perference

Add us on Google

Biplob Chakraborty

Share:

Link Copied!

Jun 20, 2026 | 9:47 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

For a while, the anticipated showdown between Dricus du Plessis and Kamaru Usman remained nothing more than speculation in the UFC community. But not anymore!

Watch What’s Trending Now!

During the live broadcast of UFC Vegas 119 tonight, the commentators confirmed that both former champions will headline the UFC Oklahoma City Fight Night card. The event is currently scheduled for July 18th, with Usman moving up to the middleweight division to face Du Plessis.

The South African will be returning after a crushing unanimous decision loss to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 319 in Chicago a year ago, where he lost the middleweight title. On the other hand, the Nigerian-American former champion snapped his three-fight losing streak with a victory over Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta in 2025. So, heading into this matchup, the momentum is currently on the side of the former welterweight king.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, after the UFC announced this stellar showdown, fans couldn’t help but express their excitement, and their reactions reflected just how eager they are to see the two former champions collide.

Fans overjoyed by Dricus du Plessis vs Kamaru Usman for UFC Oklahoma City

Holy s—t, y’all actually finally announced this…😭  

ADVERTISEMENT

Whaaaaat! This is going to feed families 🤲🏾 🔥🔥  

ADVERTISEMENT

BANGER. 

South Africa vs Nigeria part 2 they’re running it back

I mean Dricus is going to absolutely drown Usman.

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ll retire Usman 

If Usman coach’s are smart, he gonna wrestle f–k him for at least 3 rounds 

usman UD

ADVERTISEMENT

Strickland will avenge his loss to whoever wins 

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

Written by

author-image

Biplob Chakraborty

1,689 Articles

Biplob Chakraborty is a passionate UFC and MMA writer at EssentiallySports, where he delivers clear and engaging fight analysis, event previews, and post-fight breakdowns. With over two years of experience writing about mixed martial arts, Biplob combines his love for the sport with his background as a boxing practitioner to bring fans closer to the action inside the cage. His work focuses on not just the storylines but the techniques and moments that truly define each fight. Before joining EssentiallySports, Biplob built a solid foundation in combat sports journalism by running his own MMA news site and contributing to other respected outlets. He’s known for creating audience-friendly content that reaches fight fans worldwide, keeping them up to date on the latest UFC news and trends. Biplob’s passion for MMA grew from watching unforgettable battles like the iconic Robbie Lawler versus Rory MacDonald fight, and that same passion shines through every article he writes.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Gokul Pillai

Related Stories