Thrilling New Fight Added to UFC 327 Card as Late Addition

Kaseya Center in Miami, FL, is set to feature a fan-friendly welterweight clash in April at UFC 327. Kevin Holland will compete against powerful contender Randy Brown. The UFC 327 card is already beginning to take shape, highlighted by light heavyweight matchups featuring Paulo Costa vs. Azamat Murzakanov and Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker. Kevin Holland was last seen in the octagon at UFC Vancouver in October, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to Mike Malott. And, Randy Brown heads into UFC 327 following a second-round knockout loss to Gabriel Bonfim at UFC Vegas 111 in November.

Both fighters coming off losses make this matchup all the more worthwhile. Although they come from losses, the trajectory hits differently for both. Before his loss to Malott, he also dropped a decision loss to Daniel Rodriguez at UFC 318 in July. Holland’s most recent victory inside the Octagon came against Vicente Luque, whom he defeated via second-round submission at UFC 316 in June 2025. Meanwhile, Randy Brown’s last defeat snapped his momentum after he had scored a knockout victory over Nicolas Dalby at UFC Kansas City in April 2025.

Kevin Holland vs Randy Brown set to light up UFC 327 in Miami

‘Trailblazer’ has maintained his place in the UFC organization since his first appearance at UFC 227, which took place in August 2018. After coming up short in his promotional debut against Thiago Santos, Kevin Holland won three-straight fights before he was submitted by current top-ranked middleweight contender Brendan Allen in late 2019.

That loss preceded the 33-year-old’s best run since joining the UFC, as he went on to win five-straight fights and collect “Performance of the Night” bonuses for three out of the four stoppages he secured during that stretch. Kevin Holland established his fighting record in the Octagon with 15 victories, 12 defeats, and one no-contest. The fighter has achieved five victories and eight defeats in his thirteen most recent battles. He owns a professional record of 28-15.

‘Rudeboy’ is an experienced fighter who has fought 21 times for the organization since January 2016. Closing in on ten years with the UFC, Brown secured a “Fight of the Night” bonus in his first outing of 2025 after stopping Nicolas Dalby in the second round at UFC Kansas City. That performance earned Brown his first headlining slot for a UFC Fight Night event last November. The 35-year-old has been unable to reach his maximum abilities throughout his career, which shows in his Octagon performance record of 14 wins and 7 losses.

Few fans would argue against watching Brown and Holland trade strikes in Miami, but there should also presumably be a main event announcement for UFC 327 coming in the near future, given that the card is now just two months away.

History chase and Hall of Famer return shake up UFC 327

UFC 327 marks the fourth event of the promotion this year. Although the date is lurking around the corner, the main event fight has not been announced yet. This leaves the fans speculating whether the Paulo Costa vs Azamat Murzakanov or the Kevin Holland fight would be the main event. Moreover, both of these seem unlikely. But this card sure has some thrilling entries and histories in its making.

Paulo Costa‘s decision to move up to light heavyweight and face undefeated Azamat Murzakanov is part of a project to “make history” and become a UFC champion in two weight classes.

“‘Borrachinha’ is focused on becoming world champion,” said Andrei Benkei, Costas coach. “He wants to become world champion within a year. The guy is giving up everything; he doesn’t even live at home. His mind is ready for this now.”

And talking about thrilling entries, a UFC Hall of Famer appears to have been added to the mix. Cub Swanson announces his return at UFC 327, and he will be facing Nate Landwehr. Landwehr joined the UFC in 2020 and has established himself as one of the most consistently entertaining fighters on the promotion’s roster across his 10 appearances inside the Octagon. The 37-year-old currently finds himself on the first two-fight skid of his career after being stopped by Swanson’s fellow UFC Hall of Famer Choi and Morgan Charriere.

Swanson has not fought since the UFC Fight Night event in Tampa in December 2024. On the card headlined by Colby Covington’s brutal loss to Joaquin Buckley, ‘Killer’ knocked out Billy Quarantillo. With his expected return at UFC 327, ‘Killer’ could end the run of inconsistency that he has been on since 2020. He has not won consecutive fights in six years, when Swanson knocked out Daniel Pineda at UFC 256 after outpointing Kron Gracie the previous year.