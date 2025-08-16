Tim Elliott Net Worth and Career Earnings: Is He Struggling to Pay Kids’ Private School Tuition Fees?

Tim Elliott has never fit the mold. At 38, he’s still grinding in one of the UFC’s toughest divisions, the flyweight, and refuses to take easy fights. After nearly two years on the sidelines, he’s coming back at UFC 319 against Japan’s Kai Asakura! Known for his gritty style and relentless pace, the veteran has fought some of the division’s best.

However, his bank account has also been the subject of curiosity lately, thanks to a surprising admission about the rising cost of his daughter’s private school tuition. It’s left fans wondering: how much has Elliott really made in the UFC, and is he struggling to keep up? Let’s dive in.

What is Tim Elliott’s net worth in 2025?

Elliott’s official professional MMA record stands at 20-13-1, and with that resume comes steady paychecks. According to online estimates, his net worth in 2025 is around $3.5 million. That figure combines his guaranteed fight purses, performance bonuses, and sponsorship deals.

Elliott has been with the UFC since 2012, with a brief hiatus when he competed for Titan FC, before returning during the 24th season of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’. And unlike many flyweights, he’s built a long, sustainable career. Yet as his recent comments suggest, financial pressure still lingers, but before we get to that, let’s take a deeper look at Tim Elliot’s fight purses!

Tim Elliott’s career fight purses

Breaking down the numbers, for his most recent outing against Su Mudaerji at UFC Fight Night 233, Elliott pocketed a hefty $350,000, including a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus. Before that, at UFC 294, he fought Muhammad Mokaev, losing by submission but still earning the same $350,000 salary.

Earlier in 2023, Elliott fought Victor Altamirano at UFC Vegas 74 and walked away with $300,000. Even going back to 2020, he was consistently pulling six-figure checks, with payouts never dipping below $100,000.

On the surface, these numbers seem solid. But keep in mind: these are estimates based on reported figures, not official totals. As such, it sheds a different light on his recent remarks about trying to keep up with his daughter’s tuition costs!

Tim Elliott’s latest comment on tuition costs

In July, Tim Elliot made a post on X where he stated, “Man my kids private school tuition is getting out of control, I want the best for her but damn.” Attached was what looked like a tuition bill for $7,500 a month. Fans immediately speculated about his financial situation.

However, Elliott later clarified in a subsequent post, “That’s a typo, it ends up being like 10k a year.” Still, the topic sparked debate as one fan shared his own experience, saying public schools were “borderline criminal” and praising Elliott for investing in his daughter’s education.

The veteran flyweight responded by sharing, “I really appreciate this. Her mother and I discussed pulling her out of private school after this year for the exact same reason. It’s sounding like it’s better to stay private and just pay for her athletics privately as well.”

The exchange showed a different side of the UFC star; it was less about fight purses and rankings, more about fatherhood and real-world struggles. Even with an estimated net worth of $3.5 million, tough decisions remain, something that many parents, regardless of their own professions, can relate to. Tim Elliott has weathered the ups and downs of MMA better than most. But as his candid remarks about tuition revealed, even successful fighters face everyday challenges.