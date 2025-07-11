Tim Kennedy Pulled Into Active Investigation as Army Major Reveals Truth in Maryland

Former UFC fighter and Green Beret Tim Kennedy, once hailed for his bravery and battlefield heroics, now faces serious backlash after being exposed for fabricating parts of his military record. Known for his service in Iraq and Afghanistan, Kennedy built a reputation on tales of valor, but it turns out some of those claims were false, including receiving a highly respected military honor. The man who brought the truth to light was fellow retired Green Beret Nathan Cornacchia, a veteran with over 180,000 subscribers on YouTube.

Cornacchia publicly called out 24-fight MMA veteran Tim Kennedy for falsely claiming he received the Bronze Star with Valor. In the wake of the exposé, the California native issued a public apology, admitting his wrongdoing. “I offer my sincere and direct apology,” said Kennedy. But for many, the damage was already done. The controversy has quickly intensified, triggering widespread backlash and now escalating into a matter of national investigation.

Maryland Guard launches probe into Tim Kennedy’s military claims

Tim Kennedy began his MMA journey training with UFC legends Chuck Liddell and Jake Shields at The Pit. Throughout his career, he competed in 24 professional bouts across top promotions like the UFC, Strikeforce, and WEC, building a reputation as a tough and seasoned fighter. In 2004, Kennedy enlisted in the U.S. Army and eventually earned the elite title of Green Beret sniper. His military path led him to deployments in both Iraq and Afghanistan.

By 2009, he had transitioned into service with the Texas Army National Guard. Now, however, the narrative surrounding Tim Kennedy has shifted dramatically. Despite his apology for “public statements and interviews” and acknowledgment that he “misstated his military service,” the Maryland Army National Guard has launched an official investigation into the matter. The development came to light after an open-source intelligence monitoring page on Instagram shared the following statement.

“Major Benjamin Hughes, a Spokesman for the Maryland National Guard, stated, ‘The Maryland National Guard takes these matters seriously. Integrity is a core value of our organization, so an investigation is currently underway to review the facts surrounding these public misstatements,'” OSINT Defender shared on Instagram.

Back in a 2017 TV interview, Tim Kennedy claimed he had received the prestigious bravery award, which has now come under scrutiny. Apart from his MMA and Army career, the Austin resident became known for his close relationship with leadership at the Pentagon. He served in the armed forces for nearly 20 years, gaining valuable experience throughout his service. In 2022, Kennedy also released his book.

Between deployments and service duties, the former UFC star continued to fight in MMA. The last time he entered the octagon was back in 2016, in a bout against Kelvin Gastelum. However, now facing backlash over his false military claims, Kennedy has vowed something to his fans.

Kennedy vows to rebuild trust after Bronze Star Medal controversy

Now that the truth has come to light, it’s struck Tim Kennedy hard, leaving the UFC veteran’s reputation in shambles across both the sports and television worlds. In the aftermath of being exposed, the 45-year-old attributed his actions to inexperience during his early days in the public eye, admitting he “failed” to uphold integrity.

Looking to move past the controversy and rebuild, Tim Kennedy issued a heartfelt apology. In his statement, he reflected that “apology is not the end; but it’s the beginning.” He also made a vow to fans and the public, stating, “From now on, truth, humility, and respect will guide my words. I understand that words alone don’t heal disappointment or restore trust. Only time and action will. Thank you to those who have held me accountable. I will do my best to honor that accountability from this point forward.”

But will that be enough to satisfy the fans who once idolized the former UFC fighter? Critics within the MMA community are already speaking out, most notably Sean Strickland, who unleashed his wrath on Kennedy, calling the UFC veteran a “man lied to make money.” What’s your take on the Tim Kennedy controversy? Drop your opinion below.