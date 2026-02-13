Title Fight Targeted for UFC 327 as Fans Await Miami Main Event Announcement: Report

2026 has already delivered a steady stream of fireworks inside the UFC Octagon. With three events in the books, the momentum shows no signs of slowing. The coming weeks promise to electrify fight fans with UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs. Hernandez and UFC 326. Now, anticipation is building even further as multiple bouts have been confirmed for UFC 327, set to take place on April 11 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The card has been steadily taking shape. A light heavyweight clash between Dominick Reyes and Johnny Walker was first reported in January. That announcement was followed by news of a compelling matchup between Tatiana Suarez and Loopy Godinez. More recently, the additions of Azamat Murzakanov and Paulo Costa further strengthened the lineup. Now, UFC 327 has raised the stakes even higher.

Who is headlining UFC 327 in April?

According to a report from Kevin, who has repeatedly provided reliable news on X, a title fight between Joshua Van and Tatsuro Taira has been added to UFC 327. “Per sources: Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira for UFC 327 on April 11th is in the works,” the report read. “Both fighters have agreed to the fight and location.”

Van won the flyweight strap at UFC 323 in December in a fight against former champion Alexandre Pantoja. The fight was stopped in the first round after Pantoja suffered a severe and gruesome injury. Initially, it appeared that his arm may have broken. However, reports later confirmed it was a severe elbow dislocation with no fractures.

Taira fought on the same card and defeated former champion Brandon Moreno via second-round knockout. The Japanese flyweight is currently ranked third in the division and has already suffered his first career loss to Brandon Royval in October 2024. Van, of course, defeated Royval back in June last year, making him the favorite to win.

As of the time of writing, the main event for UFC 327 hasn’t been confirmed. Yet, several fights are already confirmed for the card. Here are the fights finalized so far:

Light Heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Johnny Walker

Light Heavyweight: Azamat Murzakanov vs. Paulo Costa

Women’s Strawweight: Tatiana Suarez vs. Loopy Godinez

Flyweight: Choi Dong-hun vs. André Lima

Featherweight: Cub Swanson vs. Nate Landwehr

Welterweight: Kevin Holland vs. Randy Brown

Middleweight: Kyle Daukaus vs. Vicente Luque

Regardless, in making this Van vs. Taira bout, the UFC appears to have overlooked No. 2-ranked Manel Kape once again.

Joshua Van lashes out at Manel Kape

After the UFC 324 co-main event between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes was scrapped due to injury, Van claimed he was willing to step up on short notice to keep the card intact. However, he accused Kape of refusing the opportunity because of weight concerns.

Van’s comments ignited a heated back-and-forth between the two flyweights. Kape responded aggressively, writing, “Let me explain what this idiot is talking about. First of all, there was never a contract.” He added that the UFC only “considered me” one week before the event and insisted, “there’s no way I’d make weight in one week [LAUGHS].”

Kape last appeared in the cage back in December last year when he defeated Brandon Royval by a first-round knockout. The Portuguese fighter is currently on a three-fight winning streak and may not have wanted to spoil the momentum by taking a spur-of-the-moment decision.

From the looks of things, UFC 327 is shaping up to be an exciting affair, with several great fights on the card. But who do you think will headline the event?