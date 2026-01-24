Paddy Pimblett Losses: Who Has Defeated the UFC Star?

In the UFC, Paddy Pimblett has emerged as one of the fan-favorite stars who has disrupted the lightweight division. After a flashy debut at UFC Fight Night London back in 2021, the Liverpudlian’s stock only continued to rise. With a brash personality, classic English charm, and an exciting fighting style, ‘The Baddy’ quickly won over fans. Now, he has his sights set on greatness.

In the UFC 324 main event, Pimblett is set to face 155 lbs veteran Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight championship. A win would set up a future grudge match against undisputed champion Ilia Topuria. With that in mind, the Englishman is ready to bring everything he has on the first-ever Paramount+ CBS card. But before we see whether ‘The Baddy’ takes that next leap, let’s take a look at the losses on his record.

How many losses does Paddy Pimblett have in his MMA Career?

As of now, Paddy Pimblett’s professional record stands at 23 wins, three losses, and zero draws. Across a career that has spanned more than a decade, only three fighters have managed to beat the UFC lightweight star. Two of those losses came by decision, while only one opponent was able to finish him via submission. For a fighter with his experience, that is an impressive stat.

With a closer look at Pimblett’s strong win record, it naturally raises another question for curious fans. Who was the first man to defeat the UFC lightweight contender? Let’s break it down.

Who was the first fighter to defeat Paddy Pimblett?

Most MMA fans know Paddy Pimblett for his UFC run, but before joining Dana White’s promotion, ‘The Baddy’ was already a major name in England. Competing on the regional scene, the Liverpudlian drew attention with his performances and was eventually signed by Cage Warriors.

He made his promotional debut against Florian Calin at Cage Warriors 56 and picked up a unanimous decision win. Riding that momentum, Pimblett rattled off five straight victories. However, his unbeaten run came to a sudden and brutal halt at Cage Warriors 60, as English fighter Cameron Else became the first man to defeat ‘The Baddy,’ and it happened in devastating fashion.

Just 35 seconds into the opening round, Else locked in a tight anaconda choke, forcing Pimblett to tap almost instantly. The quick submission marked a humbling first loss for the future UFC star. After that moment, two more fighters would later manage to hand Pimblett defeats.

Which fighters have handed Paddy Pimblett his other losses?

Following the setback against Cameron Else, Paddy Pimblett suffered another major blow at Cage Warriors 82. The Liverpool native lost his hard-earned featherweight title to fellow Brit Nad Narimani via unanimous decision, marking one of the toughest moments of his early career.

Determined to move on, a younger Pimblett bounced back with a win, but consistency still proved elusive. At Cage Warriors 96, he dropped another crucial bout, losing by decision to Danish fighter Soren Bak. That defeat completed the trio of losses on ‘The Baddy’s professional record.

With his pre-UFC setbacks covered, another question now lingers. Has Paddy Pimblett ever lost a fight inside the UFC Octagon?

Has Paddy Pimblett ever lost a fight in the UFC?

The clear answer is no. Paddy Pimblett has not lost a single fight in the UFC so far. The English star made his debut in Dana White’s promotion back in 2021, submitting Luigi Vendramini in the first round at the UFC London Fight Night event, and that win train has yet to slow down.

In his UFC run so far, the 31-year-old has beaten some big names, including Tony Ferguson at UFC 296, King Green at UFC 304, and, most recently, Michael Chandler at UFC 314, making those veteran matchups look relatively straightforward. The only bout that sparked real debate was his fight against Jared Gordon, which many felt was close. Since then, though, the Liverpudlian has left little doubt about his place in the division.

Now, Pimblett stands on the doorstep of his biggest prize yet, the interim lightweight title at the UFC 324 main event. To get there, he must get past Justin Gaethje on January 24, 2026, which would set up a future unification bout against Ilia Topuria. That said, can ‘The King of the North’ really pull it off? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.